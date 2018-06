What Songs Inspire These Artistic Stars to Dance?

6 of 8 Photo Credit: Kerry Hallihan, Style by Joanne Blades

LEIGH LEZARK

DJ, co-founder of The Misshapes, soundtrack creator, life of the party



Playlist

"Changes" ? Faul & Wad Ad vs. Pnau

"Do It Again" ? Röysksopp & Robyn

"Jealous (I Ain't With It)" ? Chromeo

"Partition" ? Beyoncé

"Uptight Downtown" ? La Roux