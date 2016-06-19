You'll Never Guess What Nick Jonas Does in the Shower

When we go to the gym, we listen to Nick Jonas. When we take a shower, we listen to Nick Jonas. When we do pretty much anything, we listen to Nick Jonas. But what does Nick Jonas listen to while tackling those very same daily tasks? Well, you’re about to find out.

We caught up with the singer at the New York City launch event for his new collaboration with audio brand Altec Lansing on Thursday, and we asked him to spill all the details of his listening preferences—starting with his go-to workout mix. Jonas explained that while he listens to “a bunch of different things” at the gym, he keeps them all organized in one spot. And the best part is, you can shuffle through them yourself.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Launches a Collection of Headphones and We're Already Obsessed

“On my artist page on Spotify, I have a playlist that’s all of my favorite songs,” said Jonas. “So that’s what I put on.” The exercise-ready soundtrack is called “Hot Jams,” and it features “everything from Kanye and Drake to Fleetwood Mac,” said Jonas. “It’s all over the place, and I kind of just post on that.”

But when his gym sesh is over, Jonas hits a very different note. Much to our surprise, the singer revealed that while in the shower, he belts out a few of his favorite Broadway tunes. “I pretty much do all of Les Mis as a one-man show,” he said. His faves? “'The Soliloquy,' and the Confrontation between Valjean and Javert is also pretty good.” Now that’s a visual we can appreciate.