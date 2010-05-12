whitelogo
"What Did You Google Last?"
"What Did You Google Last?"
May 12, 2010 @ 2:46 pm
Cat Deeley
"Directions. I'm terrible with them and don't have a GPS in my car. If you see some blonde in a beat-up Volvo squinting at a map, it's me."
Gabrielle Union and Sanaa Lathan
"Piperlime. I read about the shopping site but wasn't sure if I had spelled it right."-Gabrielle Union
"A map of London. I'm doing
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
on the West End."-Sanaa Lathan
Eliza Dushku
"The spelling of a word. I'm a freak about spelling things correctly—kind of a word nerd."
Lindsay Price and Jenna Dewan
"Immanuel Kant, the German philosopher. My (former)
Eastwick
co-star mentioned him, and I wanted to check him out."-Lindsay Price
"Chan Crawford. That's my husband [Channing Tatum]'s former stripper name."-Jenna Dewan
Jennifer Morrison
"Online shopping sites. It started with a friend inviting me to join Gilt Groupe, which sent me on a very downward spiral."
