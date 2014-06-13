Inside InStyle's Star-Studded Cocktail Party for Fashion News Director Eric Wilson

Last night at the SoHo House in West Hollywood, Calif. the stars came out to celebrate Eric WilsonInStyle's Fashion News Director. Hosted by the West Coast Editors of InStyle, Kiernan Shipka, Kelly Osbourne, Aimee Garcia, Amber Stevens, Sophia Bush, Brad Goreski, Sosie Bacon, George Kotsiopoulos, Cody Horn, and more were on hand to fête the occasion.

Guests gathered to toast to Wilson in the glamorous library-esque space, filled with white hydrangeas and roses. "Everyone looks so chic tonight!" Shipka (in Mary Katranzou) says. "I’ve always been super into fashion and always loved dressing up and flipping through magazines, so it was really fun to meet Eric." "I always feel a little star struck anytime I meet anyone someone like Eric," says Horn. "I always think ‘Oh my gosh, I have to really think about what I'm going to say and use big words!’ So it's exciting."

While many expressed their excitement to speak with Wilson, others were eager to ask him all their burning fashion questions. "I want to know one classic bottom piece that I would be able to wear with a bunch of tops. Would it be cool pants, or long skirt, or shorts? I want one piece for summer," Garcia says. Osbourne had more of a request for Wilson: "Can you please make all those ridiculous gladiator heeled boots go away? They try and make a sporty heel out of something that was never meant to be a heel. It is a boxing boot and does not need to be a heel—they are flat for a reason."

With giant picture windows overlooking Sunset Boulevard, it was hard not to get lost in the gorgeous view. "I'm really a child of both cities, New York and Los Angeles," states Bush, who was thrilled to share a piece of her other home with WIlson. "I love both places and I'm always happy when New Yorkers come here and get a taste of Los Angeles."

Go inside the party and see exclusive photos from the event in our gallery now!

Kiernan Shipka and Eric Wilson

Kiernan Shipka and Eric Wilson
Kelly Osbourne and George Kotsiopoulos

came out to fete the occasion at the SoHo House in West Hollywood, California. "Oh, I hope to leave a kiss mark on Eric's cheek!" Osbourne (in Topshop) exclaims.
Sophia Bush

looked lovely in red at the event. "I'm really a child of both cities, New York and Los Angeles," states Bush (in Zimmermann), who was thrilled to share a piece of her other home with WIlson. "I love both places and I'm always happy when New Yorkers come here and get a taste of Los Angeles."
Brad Goreski and Eric Wilson

were a stylish duo at the star studded event. Decor included white floral arrangements and wood cases heavy with leather-bound books in the library-esque space, which overlooked the famed Sunset Boulevard.
Cody Horn

was excited to be at the event. “I always feel a little star struck anytime I meet anyone someone like Eric,” says Horn (in Rick Owens). “I always think ‘Oh my gosh, I have to really think about what I’m going to say and use big words!’ So it’s exciting.”
Amber Stevens

looked lovely in a plaid Alexander McQueen frock. "I love the Soho House. My favorite thing is the sofas in here," Stevens shares. "They're just so luxurious and glamorous, but so comfortable."
Sosie Bacon

stepped out in a Saunder dress and Facine clutch to toast Wilson, where they chatted about their mutual love of Instagram. "Eric is so funny," Bacon, who was the 2014 Miss Golden Globe, tells InStyle. "He has the funniest Instagram!"
Aimee Garcia and Eric Wilson

discussed travel, books, fashion, and more at the party. Garcia (in Elizabeth and James) even got in a burning style question with Wilson: "I want to know one classic bottom piece that I would be able to wear with a bunch of tops. Would it be cool pants, or long skirt, or shorts? I want one piece for summer," she says.
Rachel Melvin

stepped out in an Ella Moss dress to meet InStyle's Fashion News Director. "I'm a little intimidated by fashion, but it is hard to not shop in this room because everyone looks so amazing!" Melvin shares.

