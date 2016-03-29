Prison Break's Wentworth Miller Takes a Heartfelt Stand Against Body-Shaming in Inspiring Facebook Post

Celebrities are no strangers to Internet memes, but sometimes the jab is more insulting than funny. Such was the case for Prison Break's Wentworth Miller. Yesterday, he encountered a body-shaming meme of himself from a time in his life when he was struggling with depression, and instead of brushing it off he decided to take a stand.

"Today I found myself the subject of an Internet meme. Not for the first time. This one, however, stands out from the rest," he wrote on his Facebook page, alongside the meme which shows Miller from his days on Prison Break juxtaposed with an image after the show wrapped. "In 2010, semi-retired from acting, I was keeping a low-profile for a number of reasons. First and foremost, I was suicidal. I was looking everywhere for relief/comfort/distraction. And I turned to food. And I put on weight. Big f--king deal."

Miller then goes on to recount the day that the photo was taken, describing the hurt associated with being photographed at a vulnerable phase in his life. "In 2010, fighting for my mental health, it was the last thing I needed. Long story short, I survived. So do those pictures. I'm glad," he continued.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra: "I Believe in a Woman Having Curves"

"The first time I saw this meme pop up in my social media feed, I have to admit, it hurt to breathe. But as with everything in life, I get to assign meaning. And the meaning I assign to this/my image is Strength. Healing. Forgiveness." Read the entirety of his inspiring message below.