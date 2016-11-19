The Weeknd Drops Two New Songs from Starboy: See the Full Tracklist

There are only six more days until the Weeknd releases his third studio album, Starboy, and the singer sure knows how to make his fans even more excited for its arrival. Following the artist's drop of the title track, "Starboy", and his second single, "False Alarm," the Weeknd has decided to give his fans another two singles to jam out to.

"Party Monster" features a sultry collaboration with Lana Del Rey and "I Feel It Coming" is the Canadian performer's second electronic-inspired collab with Daft Punk, the first being "Starboy."

10 MORE DAYS A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 15, 2016 at 5:55pm PST

tomorrow A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 16, 2016 at 9:41am PST

I feel it coming out now : http://theweeknd.co/Starboy A video posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:28pm PST

party monster out now : http://theweeknd.co/Starboy A video posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:26pm PST

But the Grammy-award winning singer didn't stop there. He also released the full album tracklist to "Starboy" on social media, which revealed tracks that featured collaborations with rappers, Kendrick Lamar and Future.

The Grammy-award winning success of the pop star's second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, which featured hit songs like, "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills," sets the precedent for what the singer has in store for this album. So as we patiently wait for the arrival of Starboy next week, scroll down to see the full track list and make sure you download the singer's available four tracks.

OFFICIAL TRACKLIST || NOVEMBER 25th (link in bio) A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 17, 2016 at 3:02pm PST

VIDEO: Icona Pop Best Moments