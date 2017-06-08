On Wednesdays, Hailey Baldwin Wears Pink

Hailey Baldwin might have been a bit too young to see Mean Girls when it first debuted in theaters, but she is definitely living by one of the classic's most well-known mantras. On Wednesday night, the It girl stepped out for an IMG Party in Hollywood—clad in an all-pink ensemble. Regina George would definitely be proud.

She layered a silky shirt in a hot pink hue, over an on-trend slip dress in a similar shade. Blush pink platform sandals by Jimmy Choo anchored her ensemble, with a high ponytail and classic Jennifer Fisher hoops completing her look.

🌷 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jun 7, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

We're in love with slip dresses right now—the latest style to make a comeback in Hollywood's quest to dress like their favorite '90s stars and supermodels. Baldwin's BFF Bella Hadid channeled Cher Horowitz in a Clueless-inspired getup earlier this week, so it seems these babes and their mega stylists Maeve Reilly and Elizabeth Sulcer are just as enamored with the stylish decade as we are.

meu bebê @joansmalls A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Jun 7, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

With summer just around the corner, we'll definitely be copying this 'fit for all of our nights out before the temperatures get too high. Though it's never cool to be an actual mean girl, we're totally on board for taking style cues from the classic film!