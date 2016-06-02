The Important Reason Celebrities Are Urging You to #WearOrange Today

So far this year, 5,468 people have been killed by gun violence in America, a number that, sadly, is sure only to rise. Still, that won't stop celebrities like Julianne Moore, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Sarah Silverman, J.J. Abrams, Spike Lee, and more from trying to change that statistic.

On June 2, the second annual National Gun Violence Awareness Day, these stars, as well as brands like Vans and Kenneth Cole, will wear orange to raise awareness about gun violence in America. "We’re acting now because, for too long, the gun debate in this country has focused on choosing a side: pro-gun or anti-gun," Moore, a longtime gun-control advocate, wrote in an op-ed for The Huffington Post. "That is simply a false choice. We respect the Second Amendment but keeping dangerous weapons out of the hands of convicted criminals, terrorists, domestic abusers, stalkers, and dangerous people isn’t anti-gun, it’s pro-common sense."

Heartbreakingly, the wear orange movement started in 2013 when a group of Chicago teens asked their fellow high schoolers to wear the color—one hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves—in honor of classmate Hadiya Pendleton, who was killed by gunfire one week after performing at President Barack Obama's second inauguration. "June 2 is Hadiya’s birthday and it’s an emotional day for our family and friends—and unfortunately far too many other families in our community," Hadiya's parents, Nate and Cleo Pendleton, said in a release. "Seeing the Wear Orange coalition continue to grow and the Orange message spread to millions of people across the country brings us hope—hope that we can and will bring change to our communities and see a future free of gun violence—that is what Orange is all about.”

Not wearing orange today? You can still show your support by creating an orange-hued image to share on social media. You'll most certainly be in good company.