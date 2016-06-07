We Need To Talk About Adele's New Music Video RN

Not gonna lie, literally any Adele news sends us over the edge— which is exactly what happened yesterday when she debuted her latest music video for her song Send My Love (To Your New Lover). Generally speaking, we'e always hugely excited about another Adele music video, but the thing we couldn't stop thinking about was the serious makeup and hair look, created by Michael Ashton, she is serving in this video.

Maybe it's not surprising how into this look we are considering that her Hello music video inspired our entire winter makeup philosophy, but still. Adele looks seriously fresh (is it the floral dress or the glowing skin?) and div-ine. There's a lot going on in this video — the messy updo is #BedHeadGoals, but the real MVP is her skin. Her complexion is pretty much the holy trinity when it comes to base — its clear, dewy and glowing. We're also into how her slightly pink lips play off the colors in the dress.

That's some serious inspiration for the rest of our weeks, no?