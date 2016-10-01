Watch Mary J. Blige Interview Hillary Clinton for Her New Apple Music Show

She may not be a journalist by trade, but Mary J. Blige knows a thing or two about how to conduct an interview. Apple Music just debuted its newest talk show, The 411 with Mary J. Blige, and the musician kicked off the show by inviting Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to sit down for an emotional 30-minute interview.

The pair talked about everything from Clinton's relationship with her own mother, daughter, and grandchildren to her hopes for the country should she win the election. "Hearing her talk about the importance of voting is the whole reason I wanted Hillary Clinton to do an interview with me," Blige told InStyle. "A lot of people don't want to vote so my hope is that when people see someone like Mary J. Blige sitting down with Hillary Clinton, hopefully they will get inspired to go out and vote."

In fact, only 59 percent of women eligible to vote showed up at the polls in the 2012 election. InStyle is teaming up with Rock the Vote to encourage more women to register to vote and then take action in November.