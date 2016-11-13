Watch Britney Spears and Her Backup Dancers Take on the Mannequin Challenge

Hollywood is surely enjoying the newest social media challenge—Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Kevin Hart, and Adele are just a few of the many celebs that have shared their mannequin challenges on social media and yesterday Britney Spears joined in on the fun. The pop star has been performing her "Piece of Me" show at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood this past year and her mannequin challenge gives her fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into her rehearsals.

We use our bodies to make our own #MannequinChallenge 🎉 THANK YOU for voting #PieceOfMe for @TheBestOfLV!!! A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 12, 2016 at 6:08pm PST

The video, which the 34-year-old singer shared on Instagram, features several of her backup dancers all frozen in time in what looks like one of the dance numbers from her show. The sultry song choice for the video is one of Spear's singles titled, "Slumber Party," from her latest album Glory. And as if we needed more of a reason to love her rendition of the challenge, the "Piece of Me" singer expressed her gratitude to her fans for voting her "Best Resident Performer" in Las Vegas as she said, "We use our bodies to make our own #MannequinChallenge THANK YOU for voting #PieceOfMe for @TheBestOfLV." Check out Spear's #MannequinChallenge below and be sure you don't miss out on her "Piece of Me" show in Las Vegas!

