Watch Britney Spears Get Treated to an Epic Birthday Song at Jingle Ball    

Would it be amazing or embarrassing to have a few thousand people sing "Happy Birthday" to you? You'll have to ask birthday girl Britney Spears. Last night during her Jingle Ball performance, Ryan Seacrest brought out a huge cake for her and led the crowd in song!

Spears celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday, and the Jingle Ball crowd was more than happy to party with her. The "Make Me Move" singer performed at the concert wearing a white lacy crop top that had feathered sleeves. She paired the unique top with black shorts, a strappy belt around her waist, fishnet stockings, and thigh-high black boots. Her long blonde hair was pulled into two messy buns as she sang and danced for the enthusiastic crowd.

Little did Spears know that there was a surprise in store for her. Seacrest, who hosted the concert, came on stage to present her with a cake, and he then led the crowd in a birthday song. The 35-year-old singer shared a video of the special moment on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for the sweet birthday wishes! Had an amazing day. Love you all."

Thank you for the sweet birthday wishes! Had an amazing day. Love you all 💖💖💖 #KIISJingleBall A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 3, 2016 at 1:43am PST

It looks like the birthday girl had a great time performing, too. Not a bad way to celebrate 35.

#BritneySpears is SLAYING our #KIISJINGLEBALL stage! ❤️ A video posted by 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027kiisfm) on Dec 2, 2016 at 10:49pm PST

The birthday girl has hit the stage!!! @britneyspears so exited to celebrate with you 😍❤️👑 #KIISJingleBall A video posted by 102.7 KIIS FM (@1027kiisfm) on Dec 2, 2016 at 11:17pm PST

