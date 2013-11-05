Vote: Most Inspiring Manicures

Jenny Fox's nearly 424,000 subscribers are treated to up to four different nail art tutorials (which she makes look incredibly easy) in an easily digestible five minutes or less.
Shown here: A "Little Mermaid" themed manicure tutorial from one of her videos.
Subscribe to her channel:MissJenFabulous Learn more:polishandpearls.com
Courtesy Photo
Katrina’s Nail Blog, Instagram
This 22-year-old posts to her 1,900+ followers a few times a week—amazing considering she is a full-time college student. She also responds to every person who compliments her work. Here: Freehand nail art inspired by a pair of Katrina’s floral shorts.
Follow her:kahtreenahh Learn more:katrinasnailblog.blogspot.com
Courtesy Photo
iloveyou432, Instagram
At just 16 years old, Taylor Marie has amassed an impressive 46,000+ followers who are fans of her playful nail art that includes glittery takes on the gradient trend and renditions of Taylor Swift’s “Red” album cover.
Shown here: Taylor’s take on caviar nails, complete with a 15-second tutorial. Follow her: iloveyou432
Courtesy Photo
Nailed It, Pinterest
The infographic-like nail art tutorials Katy Parsons pins nearly every week are a fantastic resource for manicure mavens. Want to see more? Be sure to join her 3,000+ followers on the site. “The support I’ve gotten has been phenomenal,” she tells us.
Shown here: Her “Tutorials by Katy” board.
Follow her:Nailed It. Learn more:blognailedit.blogspot.com
Courtesy Photo
Miss Ladyfinger, Pinterest
Taryn Multack posts multiple times a day to nearly 2,600 followers, but it’s her fashion-inspired manicures that keep fans coming back. It all started two years ago with a Marni dress she saw during NYFW. "It’s still one that I’m most proud of.”
Shown Here: A set inspired by a dress from designer Mary Katrantzou. Follow her:Miss Ladyfinger
Courtesy Photo
