Vote: Most Glam Selfies on Instagram

She may be a YouTube beauty guru with over 240,000 subscribers to her Check In The Mirror channel, but her 94,000+ Instagram followers are privy to her near-daily posts on her style choices-and that of her soon-to-born son, too.
She’s credited with starting the angled-selfie trend, and gives her 200,000 followers an inside look at one of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses. Shown here: Real name Erika Bearman in a “dope little look” made just for her by fashion design student Liz Vita. Follow her:oscarprgirl Connect to all her social channels at:oscardelarenta.com/oscar-pr-girl
Courtesy Photo
HeyItsAnnaBanana
Anna Urmeneta’s 620,000+ followers follow her for her sweetly styled selfies that are all about the clothes. It may be purposeful that you rarely get to see her face—Anna tells us she is really shy.
Shown here: Anna posing in a headband from Kookii Boutique, lace off-the-shoulder top from LookBook Store, and floral shorts from HampM. Follow her:heyitsannabanana Learn more:ootnmagazine.com
Courtesy Photo
Song of Style
Posting up to four ‘grams a day showcasing her style (and stylish life) has helped blogger and interior designer Aimee Song amass close to a million followers. “It doesn’t take much planning,” she says of her stylish selfies. “It just takes the right eye and right moment.”
Shown here: “Before instagram, I never took selfies. Now? Well… I’m always looking for a mirror,” she wrote. Follow her:songofstyle Learn more: songofstyle.com
Courtesy Photo
Trop Rouge
Christina Caradona posts up to eight ‘grams a day to her 34,000+ followers, but our favorites are her selfies in unpretentious places like an airport bathroom or the Salvation Army. "I can’t take a selfie seriously,” says the French-born, NYC-based 25-year-old.
Shown here: Snapping a selfie from an airport bathroom. Follow her:troprouge Learn more:troprouge.blogspot.com
Courtesy Photo
1 of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5Courtesy Photo
Rachel Talbott
She may be a YouTube beauty guru with over 240,000 subscribers to her Check In The Mirror channel, but her 94,000+ Instagram followers are privy to her near-daily posts on her style choices-and that of her soon-to-born son, too.
She’s credited with starting the angled-selfie trend, and gives her 200,000 followers an inside look at one of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses. Shown here: Real name Erika Bearman in a “dope little look” made just for her by fashion design student Liz Vita. Follow her:oscarprgirl Connect to all her social channels at:oscardelarenta.com/oscar-pr-girl
3 of 5Courtesy Photo
HeyItsAnnaBanana
Anna Urmeneta’s 620,000+ followers follow her for her sweetly styled selfies that are all about the clothes. It may be purposeful that you rarely get to see her face—Anna tells us she is really shy.
Shown here: Anna posing in a headband from Kookii Boutique, lace off-the-shoulder top from LookBook Store, and floral shorts from HampM. Follow her:heyitsannabanana Learn more:ootnmagazine.com
Advertisement
4 of 5Courtesy Photo
Song of Style
Posting up to four ‘grams a day showcasing her style (and stylish life) has helped blogger and interior designer Aimee Song amass close to a million followers. “It doesn’t take much planning,” she says of her stylish selfies. “It just takes the right eye and right moment.”
Shown here: “Before instagram, I never took selfies. Now? Well… I’m always looking for a mirror,” she wrote. Follow her:songofstyle Learn more: songofstyle.com
Advertisement
5 of 5Courtesy Photo
Trop Rouge
Christina Caradona posts up to eight ‘grams a day to her 34,000+ followers, but our favorites are her selfies in unpretentious places like an airport bathroom or the Salvation Army. "I can’t take a selfie seriously,” says the French-born, NYC-based 25-year-old.
Shown here: Snapping a selfie from an airport bathroom. Follow her:troprouge Learn more:troprouge.blogspot.com
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.