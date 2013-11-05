Vote: Most Glam Selfies on Instagram

InStyle.com
Nov 05, 2013 @ 1:25 pm
@racheltalbott
pinterest
Rachel Talbott
She may be a YouTube beauty guru with over 240,000 subscribers to her Check In The Mirror channel, but her 94,000+ Instagram followers are privy to her near-daily posts on her style choices-and that of her soon-to-born son, too.

Shown here: In a black jumpsuit from Esther Boutique for a day of shopping.
Follow her: racheltalbott
Let more: racheltalbott.com
Courtesy Photo
@oscarprgirl
pinterest
Oscar PR Girl
She’s credited with starting the angled-selfie trend, and gives her 200,000 followers an inside look at one of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses.
Shown here: Real name Erika Bearman in a “dope little look” made just for her by fashion design student Liz Vita.
Follow her: oscarprgirl
Connect to all her social channels at: oscardelarenta.com/oscar-pr-girl
Courtesy Photo
@HeyItsAnnaBanana
pinterest
HeyItsAnnaBanana
Anna Urmeneta’s 620,000+ followers follow her for her sweetly styled selfies that are all about the clothes. It may be purposeful that you rarely get to see her face—Anna tells us she is really shy.
Shown here: Anna posing in a headband from Kookii Boutique, lace off-the-shoulder top from LookBook Store, and floral shorts from HampM.
Follow her: heyitsannabanana
Learn more: ootnmagazine.com
Courtesy Photo
@songofstyle
pinterest
Song of Style
Posting up to four ‘grams a day showcasing her style (and stylish life) has helped blogger and interior designer Aimee Song amass close to a million followers. “It doesn’t take much planning,” she says of her stylish selfies. “It just takes the right eye and right moment.”
Shown here: “Before instagram, I never took selfies. Now? Well… I’m always looking for a mirror,” she wrote.
Follow her: songofstyle
Learn more: songofstyle.com
Courtesy Photo
@troprouge
pinterest
Trop Rouge
Christina Caradona posts up to eight ‘grams a day to her 34,000+ followers, but our favorites are her selfies in unpretentious places like an airport bathroom or the Salvation Army. "I can’t take a selfie seriously,” says the French-born, NYC-based 25-year-old.
Shown here: Snapping a selfie from an airport bathroom.
Follow her: troprouge
Learn more: troprouge.blogspot.com
Courtesy Photo
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Rachel Talbott

She may be a YouTube beauty guru with over 240,000 subscribers to her Check In The Mirror channel, but her 94,000+ Instagram followers are privy to her near-daily posts on her style choices-and that of her soon-to-born son, too.

Shown here: In a black jumpsuit from Esther Boutique for a day of shopping.
Follow her: racheltalbott
Let more: racheltalbott.com
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Oscar PR Girl

She’s credited with starting the angled-selfie trend, and gives her 200,000 followers an inside look at one of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses.
Shown here: Real name Erika Bearman in a “dope little look” made just for her by fashion design student Liz Vita.
Follow her: oscarprgirl
Connect to all her social channels at: oscardelarenta.com/oscar-pr-girl
3 of 5 Courtesy Photo

HeyItsAnnaBanana

Anna Urmeneta’s 620,000+ followers follow her for her sweetly styled selfies that are all about the clothes. It may be purposeful that you rarely get to see her face—Anna tells us she is really shy.
Shown here: Anna posing in a headband from Kookii Boutique, lace off-the-shoulder top from LookBook Store, and floral shorts from HampM.
Follow her: heyitsannabanana
Learn more: ootnmagazine.com
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Song of Style

Posting up to four ‘grams a day showcasing her style (and stylish life) has helped blogger and interior designer Aimee Song amass close to a million followers. “It doesn’t take much planning,” she says of her stylish selfies. “It just takes the right eye and right moment.”
Shown here: “Before instagram, I never took selfies. Now? Well… I’m always looking for a mirror,” she wrote.
Follow her: songofstyle
Learn more: songofstyle.com
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Trop Rouge

Christina Caradona posts up to eight ‘grams a day to her 34,000+ followers, but our favorites are her selfies in unpretentious places like an airport bathroom or the Salvation Army. "I can’t take a selfie seriously,” says the French-born, NYC-based 25-year-old.
Shown here: Snapping a selfie from an airport bathroom.
Follow her: troprouge
Learn more: troprouge.blogspot.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!