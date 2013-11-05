Vote: Best Wedding Inspiration on Pinterest

Camille, a stylist by day, boasts nearly one million followers on the site. Ask the 22-year-old what her secret is and she’ll tell you: “I have none! I really do pin because it make me happy,” she says. “I try to curate boards that make me look forward to life and living. I guess a lot of people appreciate that.” Follow her:Camille Juco
Pennyweight
Elise Joseph has 1.3 million followers on Pinterest. Up next for the Nashville blogger? “My dream has always been to open a brick-and-mortar shop (a mix of home goods, clothing, furniture and more), and I’m happy to say that I’ve finally decided to quit dreaming about it and make it a reality!” Follow her:pennyweight Learn more:pennyweightblog.com
Wedding Chicks
Amy and Jocey stand out not just for their 4.7 million followers, but also for their inclusions of unique boards dedicated to wedding apps and more. “Pinterest is an amazing organizational tool that lends itself perfectly to planning your wedding,” Jocey tells us.
Follow Them:wedding chicks Learn more:weddingchicks.com
Style Me Pretty
Sure, the blog came first, but Style Me Pretty seems like it was made for Pinterest—nearly 6 million followers agree. “Now, Pinterest delivers us far more traffic than any other social media site,” says Abby Larson, SMP’s founder and editor-in-chief.
Follow her:stylemepretty Learn more:stylemepretty.com
Stone Fox Bride
Molly Guy, creative director of Stone Fox Bride, started the shop’s Pinterest account the same month the store opened—February 2012—and fans of both soon followed. Jemima Kirke and Sarah Sophie Flicker have modeled the store’s dresses. Follow her:stonefoxbride Learn more :stonefoxbride.com
