Vote: Best Shopping Inspiration on Pinterest

Known to her 17,100+ followers as “Mimi G.,” the 36-year-old style and DIY blogger is a self-taught seamstress. “I am completely addicted to Pinterest!” she says. “It is simply genius because prior to it, I had a whole lot of sticky notes, links, tear sheets, and thumbtacks all over the place.” Follow her:mimigood Learn more: mimigstyle.com
Alexandra Evjen
It’s no surprise that a stylist would have a lust-worthy Pinterest account with nearly a million followers. “I think it’s because I’ve always seen it as a tool to help people define their personal style,” says the 29-year-old Phoenix native. Follow her:alexandraevjen Learn more:avestyles.com
Katherine Accettura
Katherine, 27, hand-sews eco-friendly goods, and her “Fashion” board is one of her most popular with nearly a million followers. “I have found more inspiration amp#91;in Pinterestamp#93; than from any other website, and I am still finding new pinners each day who inspire my own aesthetic,” she says. Follow her:happysolez Learn more:happysolez.com
Traci French
Already a successful lifestyle and design blogger, Traci French also boasts 4.1 million followers on Pinterest-her favorite social media platform. “I love that I can start to recognize a particular pinner based on their visual aesthetic alone—that’s pretty powerful.” Follow her:tracif Learn more:blissfulbblog.com
Christine Martinez
It makes sense that someone with 5.6 million followers on Pinterest-creative director of Luvocracy-would also be the author of 'The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Pinterest Marketing.' "My first real job was as a buyer for a popular boutique store in L.A., and I've been obsessed with hunting down talent the world should know since," says the 32-year-old. Follow her:chrisem
