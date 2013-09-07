Here Are Our Favorite Makeup Gurus, Now Vote for Yours!

Some girls are born with an affinity for makeup, while some of us need a lesson or two, lest we walk around looking like we’ve got two black eyes. Luckily for the latter group, the makeup mavens among us have taken to social media to share their know-how—and the end-results are something both pros and amateurs alike can appreciate. For InStyle’s first-ever Social Media Awards, we scoured the web for the best makeup how-tos online, and discovered Cassandra Bankson, Gia Brascia, Jackie Perdue, Miss Glamourazzi and The RAEviewer—all of whom wowed us with their sensational skills, honest product reviews, and social media savviness. Now, it’s your turn to choose! Vote for your favorite makeup how-to and be sure to let us (and your makeup maven of choice!) know your pick on social media using #InStyleSMAs. Polls are open until Sunday, September 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and winners will be announced on InStyle.com and in our December issue.

