Here Are Our Favorite Makeup Gurus, Now Vote for Yours!

Jennifer Merritt
Sep 07, 2013 @ 11:15 am

Some girls are born with an affinity for makeup, while some of us need a lesson or two, lest we walk around looking like we’ve got two black eyes. Luckily for the latter group, the makeup mavens among us have taken to social media to share their know-how—and the end-results are something both pros and amateurs alike can appreciate. For InStyle’s first-ever Social Media Awards, we scoured the web for the best makeup how-tos online, and discovered Cassandra Bankson, Gia Brascia, Jackie Perdue, Miss Glamourazzi and The RAEviewer—all of whom wowed us with their sensational skills, honest product reviews, and social media savviness. Now, it’s your turn to choose! Vote for your favorite makeup how-to and be sure to let us (and your makeup maven of choice!) know your pick on social media using #InStyleSMAs. Polls are open until Sunday, September 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and winners will be announced on InStyle.com and in our December issue.

Gia Brascia, Instagram

Her nearly 6,000 followers get how-tos and product information for the looks the self-taught, L.A.-based makeup artist creates at fashion shoots and red carpets. “Instagram is an excellent form of social media because it is so simple and visual.”
Shown here: Brascia tells fans how to achieve this look she created for a Forever 21 shoot.
Follow her: giabrasciamakeup
Learn more: giabrascia.com
Miss Glamorazzi, YouTube

What started as a way for Ingrid Nilsen to break out of her shell has blossomed to 1.6 million+ subscribers to her YouTube channel, updated weekly with makeup how-tos and fashion DIY. Now, she just loves chatting it up with her fans. “It’s definitely the most fulfilling aspect of making videos for me.”
Subscribe: youtube.com/missglamorazzi
The RAEviewer, Twitter

Claim to social fame: Rae, a makeup artist, funnels all of the latest reviews on her blog and how-tos on her YouTube channel to her 12,100+ followers on Twitter. “News moves so quickly and efficiently,” she says. “Twitter’s interface makes it easy to use, and also makes for sharing ideas, content and connecting with others simple and fun!”
Follow her: @RAEview
Learn more: theraeviewer.com
Jaaack Jak, YouTube

Claim to social fame: Every Monday and Friday, Jackie Perdue’s 144,000+ subscribers flock to her channel for uncomplicated makeup tutorials that cater to those new to the world of makeup.

Subscribe: jaaackjack
Learn more at jaaackjack.com
Cassandra Bankson, YouTube

Before she was a model with 565,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, the now 20-year-old was bullied in school because of her acne. Now, she’s using her Internet fame for good. “We have a contest with Boy Meets Girl USA and National School Climate Association’s Bully Bust to honor those who share their stories and make a difference.”
Subscribe: DiamondsAndHeels14

