Vote: Best Hair Inspiration

It’s hard to tell if her nearly 20,000 followers like her for the links to her natural hair advice or for the “Sh*t White Girls Say… to Black Girls” star’s fondness for making funny faces in her photos. It’s probably a bit of both. Shown here: Franchesca shares her secret for making curly locks last. Follow her:@chescaleigh Learn more:franchesca.net
Instabraid, Instagram
A half a million people follow this feed of beautiful braids, a combination of 17-year-old best friends Shir and Sophie’s own creations and their picks from the best of the web. Now, celebs like Emmy Rossum, Troian Bellisario and Paris Hilton follow their feed. Shown here: A shot from their feed. Follow them:@instabraid Learn more:instabraid.com
The Small Things Blog, Pinterest
Kate’s “Hair” pinboard—with 76,500 followers alone—is a blend of styles she likes and the pro stylist’s own updo tutorials. A devout Christian, Kate says she is a firm believer that beauty comes from within. Shown here: Kate's "Hair" board. Follow her:k8smallthings Learn more:smallthingsblog.com
Bea Herzberg, Pinterest
Bea is just a regular high schooler from Portland, Ore.—albeit one with over a million Pinterest followers. Why is her Pinterest so popular? "I have a few guesses," she says. “I never started Pinterest to gain followers. I did it for me. It is a great way to showcase images that emotionally captivate me.” Shown here: The 17-year-old's "Cute Short Hair" board. Follow her:beaherzberg
Chime Edwards, YouTube
As a "natural hair advocate," Edwards post tutorials on everything from trimming transitioning hair to the right way to apply henna. "So many women were my hair crushes when I decided to embrace my afro-textured hair, so I wanted to inspire someone else," she tells us. Shown here: A braided updo tutorial. Follow her:HairCrush Learn more:chimeedwards.com
