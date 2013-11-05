Vote: Best Backstage Access on Instagram

InStyle.com
Nov 05, 2013 @ 1:21 pm
Kerry Washington
pinterest
Kerry Washington
The 'Scandal' star (and Emmy nominee!) always finds time to share her life with her 300,000+ followers, taking them inside glamorous events like a Jimmy Choo party and the CFDA awards.
Shown here: Washington told fans she was sure to make Jason Wu, the designer of her dress for the June 4 CFDA awards, proud by “steaming the wrinkles out b4 presenting.”
Follow her: kerrywashington
Courtesy Photo
Jessica Alba, Instagram
pinterest
Jessica Alba
Her 2.2 million followers get a glimpse into every aspect of the actress and entrepreneur’s life, from inside looks at the Honest Company offices to daughter Haven’s nursery school graduation.
Shown here: Top, Alba "playing dress up" with hairstylist Jen Atkin and makeup artist Beau Nelson, and bottom, a 'gram of the 32-year-old “Holding it down w @marcbaptiste007 in #Malibu.”
Follow her: jessicaalba
Courtesy Photo (2)
Miranda Kerr, Instagram
pinterest
Miranda Kerr
Kerr shows her 2 million followers that she’s much more than just a pretty face: she’s an avid gardener too, who loves Fleetwood Mac!
Shown here: Top, the model “swinging around” with son Flynn, and bottom, donning a crown in Korea.
Follow her: mirandakerr
Courtesy Photo (2)
Nicole Richie, Instagram
pinterest
Nicole Richie
Richie's 1.3 million followers are treated to a lighter side of the fashion maven, from her towel origami skills to Portofino date nights with son Sparrow.
Shown here: Top, Richie gets ready for the CFDA Awards, and bottom, the 31-year-old and a friend stop for a selfie at Disney.
Follow her: nicolerichie
Courtesy Photo (2)
Gisele Bundchen, Instagram
pinterest
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele’s 580,000+ followers get to ogle the gorgeous model with her gorgeous family who frequent gorgeous beaches. (Plus, you learn some Portuguese along the way!)
Shown here: The supermodel cuddles up to her pup.
Follow her: giseleofficial
Courtesy Photo
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Kerry Washington

The 'Scandal' star (and Emmy nominee!) always finds time to share her life with her 300,000+ followers, taking them inside glamorous events like a Jimmy Choo party and the CFDA awards.
Shown here: Washington told fans she was sure to make Jason Wu, the designer of her dress for the June 4 CFDA awards, proud by “steaming the wrinkles out b4 presenting.”
Follow her: kerrywashington
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy Photo (2)

Jessica Alba

Her 2.2 million followers get a glimpse into every aspect of the actress and entrepreneur’s life, from inside looks at the Honest Company offices to daughter Haven’s nursery school graduation.
Shown here: Top, Alba "playing dress up" with hairstylist Jen Atkin and makeup artist Beau Nelson, and bottom, a 'gram of the 32-year-old “Holding it down w @marcbaptiste007 in #Malibu.”
Follow her: jessicaalba
3 of 5 Courtesy Photo (2)

Miranda Kerr

Kerr shows her 2 million followers that she’s much more than just a pretty face: she’s an avid gardener too, who loves Fleetwood Mac!
Shown here: Top, the model “swinging around” with son Flynn, and bottom, donning a crown in Korea.
Follow her: mirandakerr
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy Photo (2)

Nicole Richie

Richie's 1.3 million followers are treated to a lighter side of the fashion maven, from her towel origami skills to Portofino date nights with son Sparrow.
Shown here: Top, Richie gets ready for the CFDA Awards, and bottom, the 31-year-old and a friend stop for a selfie at Disney.
Follow her: nicolerichie
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy Photo

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele’s 580,000+ followers get to ogle the gorgeous model with her gorgeous family who frequent gorgeous beaches. (Plus, you learn some Portuguese along the way!)
Shown here: The supermodel cuddles up to her pup.
Follow her: giseleofficial

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!