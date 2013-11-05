Vote: Best Backstage Access on Instagram

The 'Scandal' star (and Emmy nominee!) always finds time to share her life with her 300,000+ followers, taking them inside glamorous events like a Jimmy Choo party and the CFDA awards. Shown here: Washington told fans she was sure to make Jason Wu, the designer of her dress for the June 4 CFDA awards, proud by “steaming the wrinkles out b4 presenting.” Follow her:kerrywashington
Courtesy Photo
Jessica Alba
Her 2.2 million followers get a glimpse into every aspect of the actress and entrepreneur’s life, from inside looks at the Honest Company offices to daughter Haven’s nursery school graduation. Shown here: Top, Alba "playing dress up" with hairstylist Jen Atkin and makeup artist Beau Nelson, and bottom, a 'gram of the 32-year-old “Holding it down w @marcbaptiste007 in #Malibu.”
Follow her:jessicaalba
Courtesy Photo (2)
Miranda Kerr
Kerr shows her 2 million followers that she’s much more than just a pretty face: she’s an avid gardener too, who loves Fleetwood Mac! Shown here: Top, the model “swinging around” with son Flynn, and bottom, donning a crown in Korea. Follow her:mirandakerr
Courtesy Photo (2)
Nicole Richie
Richie's 1.3 million followers are treated to a lighter side of the fashion maven, from her towel origami skills to Portofino date nights with son Sparrow. Shown here: Top, Richie gets ready for the CFDA Awards, and bottom, the 31-year-old and a friend stop for a selfie at Disney. Follow her:nicolerichie
Courtesy Photo (2)
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele’s 580,000+ followers get to ogle the gorgeous model with her gorgeous family who frequent gorgeous beaches. (Plus, you learn some Portuguese along the way!) Shown here: The supermodel cuddles up to her pup. Follow her:giseleofficial
Courtesy Photo
