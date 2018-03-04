whitelogo
Viola Davis
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Celebrity
Viola Davis
Videos
How Much Do Tickets to the Oscars Cost?
Mar 04, 2018 @ 10:15 pm
Videos
Emma Stone Set the Tone for the 2018 Oscars with an Empowering Speech
Mar 03, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
Viola Davis Compares the Aftermath of Sexual Harassment to a Tattoo
Mar 03, 2018 @ 2:00 pm
Videos
All the Oscars Performers and Presenters Who'll Take the Stage This Year
Mar 03, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Viola Davis to Hollywood: If I’m a Black Meryl Streep, Then "Pay Me What I’m Worth"
Feb 16, 2018 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
Celebrities Will Be Out in Full Force for This This Weekend's Women’s March in Los Angeles
Jan 18, 2018 @ 9:15 am
Videos
The
Scandal
and
How to Get Away with Murder
Crossover Lasts More than Just One Episode
Jan 10, 2018 @ 4:30 pm
TV Shows
A
Scandal
and
How to Get Away with Murder
Crossover Is Officially Happening
Jan 03, 2018 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Christina Aguilera Nailed Her Emotional Whitney Houston Tribute at the AMAs
Nov 19, 2017 @ 9:15 pm
Videos
Viola Davis Is Using Disney Princesses and Wonder Woman to Teach Her Daughter Self-Love
Nov 15, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Makeup
Makeup Looks That’ll Take Years Off Your Face
Sep 27, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Viola Davis Turns 52 Today—See Her Most Gorgeous Hairstyles Through the Years
Aug 11, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Videos
Viola Davis's Birthday Message to Her Daughter Will Slay You
Jul 10, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Movies
Cute Alert: Little Ladies Everywhere Are Dressing Up as Wonder Woman
Jun 03, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
Viola Davis's Photo of Her Daughter Dressed as Wonder Woman Has Us Feeling Empowered
Jun 02, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
The 5 Biggest Moments from the
TIME
100 Gala
Apr 26, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Red Carpet
See All the Stars on the 2017
TIME
100 Gala Red Carpet
Apr 25, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Videos
Viola Davis Takes Airport Style to New Heights in Ab-Baring Sheer Top
Apr 25, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
See Who Made
TIME
's 2017 List of the 100 Most Influential People
Apr 20, 2017 @ 9:15 am
Celebrity
See the Celebrities Who've Slayed in Victoria Beckham's Clothing Line
Mar 08, 2017 @ 1:00 pm
Videos
Viola Davis Fights Back Tears During Her Harvard Artist of the Year Speech
Mar 06, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Weddings
How to Work Red Carpet Trends Into Your Bridal Look
Feb 28, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
Viola Davis's Powerful Journey from Extreme Poverty to Oscar Gold
Feb 26, 2017 @ 11:30 pm
