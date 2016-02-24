Now You Can Rent Vince Vaughn's Hollywood Hills Home for $12,500/Month—See Inside

Vince Vaughn has opened the doors to his Hollywood Hills home and is now renting it out. For just $12,500 a month, interested tenants can live like the funnyman and experience the secluded retreat that is Vaughn's decked out pad.

Boasting three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the home feels spacious with an open floor plan and exposed-beam ceilings. With expansive windows, skylights, and large French doors, the home allows for scenic views that look out over the lush garden and pool.

Inside, there are two en-suite bedrooms with soaking tubs and a master suite that includes two walk-in closets, as well as a private deck. Vaughn originally bought the home in August 2014 from fellow actress Kate Bosworth for $2.375 million.

With a gated entry code and a private drive, the cozy living space is the perfect retreat when trying to escape the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life.

