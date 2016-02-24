Now You Can Rent Vince Vaughn's Hollywood Hills Home for $12,500/Month—See Inside

Vince Vaughn has opened the doors to his Hollywood Hills home and is now renting it out. For just $12,500 a month, interested tenants can live like the funnyman and experience the secluded retreat that is Vaughn's decked out pad.

Boasting three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the home feels spacious with an open floor plan and exposed-beam ceilings. With expansive windows, skylights, and large French doors, the home allows for scenic views that look out over the lush garden and pool.

Inside, there are two en-suite bedrooms with soaking tubs and a master suite that includes two walk-in closets, as well as a private deck. Vaughn originally bought the home in August 2014 from fellow actress Kate Bosworth for $2.375 million.

With a gated entry code and a private drive, the cozy living space is the perfect retreat when trying to escape the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life.

The Sitting Room/Study

The at-home office space offers built-in shelving and a sitting area.

The Master Suite

The master suite includes two walk-in closets, as well as a private deck.

The Dining Area

The dining area is the perfect space for hosting lively dinner parties with friends.

The Master Suite

Here's another look inside the intimate master suite. Complete with French doors and wooden floors, this luxurious getaway was made for relaxing.

Outside the Home

Outside the home is equally as impressive as inside. The California landscaping adds to the home's serene feel.

The Kitchen

The large kitchen area has a lived-in feel and boasts plenty of windows that let the light stream in. 

The Kitchen/Eating Area

The spacious kitchen opens into the dining room for easy, accessible entertaining. The host can cook and chat with dinner guests all at once.

The Master Bathroom

The master bathroom, complete with a large tub and walk-in shower, is a great space for spending some quality spa time.

The Sitting Room

Complete with a wood-burning fireplace, the home's sitting room offers a cozy spot to curl up with a good book.

