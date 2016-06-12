Vin Diesel Pays Tribute to Paul Walker with Moving Instagram Photo 

This past Friday, Vin Diesel paid a heartwarming tribute to his late Fast franchise co-star and dear friend Paul Walker with a moving Instagram post. In the touching photo, the Furious 7 star holds his one-year-old daughter Pauline, who was named after Walker, high up in the air. Walker's face is seen imposed behind them in the sky, smiling along with the father and daughter. Diesel captioned the post with, "Always...", suggesting that Walker continues to live on in their hearts, forever looking after his namesake.

Since Walker's passing in a tragic car accident in 2013, Diesel has continued to honor the late actor's life with loving tributes. Last month, Diesel took a break from filming Furious 8 to post a throwback photo of himself and Walker. In the post's caption he describes one of the film's crewmembers saying what they were capturing on film was excellent and "Paul would be proud." At the People's Choice Awards 2016 in January, Diesel ended his emotional acceptance speech with an a cappella rendition of Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again" from the Furious 7 soundtrack, singing, "It's been a long day without you, my friend, and I'll tell you all about it when I see you again."

