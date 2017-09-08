whitelogo
Vin Diesel
Celebrity
Jennifer Garner Joined Instagram for the Best Reason
Sep 08, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Gigi Hadid's Real Name Isn't Actually Gigi
Aug 02, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
30 Times Birthday Boy Vin Diesel Warmed Our Hearts
Jul 18, 2017 @ 7:00 am
Most Recent
Videos
In Case You Were Wondering, Michelle Rodriguez’s
Fast and Furious
Comments Weren’t About Vin Diesel
Jul 01, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity Moms
TFW Gal Gadot's Daughter Met Vin Diesel's Kids
Jun 25, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
Gal Gadot's
Fast & Furious
Co-Stars Are Very Proud of Her
Wonder Woman
Success
Jun 06, 2017 @ 4:45 pm
Movies
13 Movies You Definitely Don’t Want to Miss in May
Apr 27, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Vin Diesel's Love for Karaoke Is Hilarious—but It Just Reached a Breaking Point
Apr 04, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Movies
The 12 Movies You'll Want to See in April
Mar 31, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Selena Gomez's New Song Features...Vin Diesel?
Feb 19, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Celebrity
Vin Diesel Joins Twitter with Bare Abs and a Rainbow
Jan 26, 2017 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
Vin Diesel Auditions for Carpool Karaoke and James Corden Approves
Jan 19, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Celebrity
Meet India's Highest-Paid Actress: Deepika Padukone
Jan 17, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
The Trailer for
The Fate of the Furious
Is a Showdown Between Buff, Bald Men
Dec 12, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Watch the First Teaser Trailer for
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Oct 19, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Celebrity
Vin Diesel Says His 5-Year-Old Son Asks for Paul Walker: “I Really Miss Him”
Aug 12, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Movies
Helen Mirren Looks Very Serious in Vin Diesel's New
Fast 8
Photo
Aug 03, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Movies
Vin Diesel Shares New Teaser for
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
Jul 18, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Vin Diesel Pays Tribute to Paul Walker with Moving Instagram Photo
Jun 12, 2016 @ 2:30 pm
Celebrity
Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez Enjoy a Break from Filming
Fast 8
for a Dip in a Pool with His Kids
Jun 06, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Movies
Vin Diesel Fulfills His Dream of Singing with a Gospel Choir
Apr 12, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Miss Colombia Will Play Vin Diesel's Love Interest in xXx Sequel,
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
Mar 02, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Vin Diesel Confirms Release Dates for
Fast and Furious
's Closing Trilogy
Feb 03, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
