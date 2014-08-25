VMA Recap: See the Best Looks from the Red Carpet

The MTV Video Music Awards is one show and red-carpet event that's known for its playful and fun fashion and the 2014 production in Los Angeles was no exception. From tiger-print jumpsuits to crop tops galore, the red carpet and stage were filled with sartorial eye candy. Jennifer Lopez (above, left) proved once and for all that she doesn't look anything near 45 in a sparkling cutout Charbel Zoe gown, which she paired with Jimmy Choo heels, a Thalé Blanc clutch, and lots of dazzling Neil Lane jewels. Beyoncé (above, center) owned the red carpet in her curve-hugging Nicolas Jebran gown. The singer (who later closed out the show with a jaw-dropping performance) finished her look with statement-making Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Christian Louboutin shoes. Gwen Stefani (above, right) brought some color to the carpet in a hot pink and black L.A.M.B. couture ensemble.

These three songstresses weren't the only ones turning heads on the VMA red carpet. Click through our arrivals gallery to see all the best looks!