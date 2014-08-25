VMA Recap: See the Best Looks from the Red Carpet

Getty Iamges; AFF-USA; WireImage
Rita Kokshanian
Aug 25, 2014 @ 11:56 am

The MTV Video Music Awards is one show and red-carpet event that's known for its playful and fun fashion and the 2014 production in Los Angeles was no exception. From tiger-print jumpsuits to crop tops galore, the red carpet and stage were filled with sartorial eye candy. Jennifer Lopez (above, left) proved once and for all that she doesn't look anything near 45 in a sparkling cutout Charbel Zoe gown, which she paired with Jimmy Choo heels, a Thalé Blanc clutch, and lots of dazzling Neil Lane jewels. Beyoncé (above, center) owned the red carpet in her curve-hugging Nicolas Jebran gown. The singer (who later closed out the show with a jaw-dropping performance) finished her look with statement-making Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Christian Louboutin shoes. Gwen Stefani (above, right) brought some color to the carpet in a hot pink and black L.A.M.B. couture ensemble.

These three songstresses weren't the only ones turning heads on the VMA red carpet. Click through our arrivals gallery to see all the best looks!

1 of 52 Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA

Beyoncé

Beyoncé in a Nicolas Jebran gown, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Advertisement
2 of 52 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Rita Ora in Donna Karan Atelier.
3 of 52 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in a Mary Katrantzou romper, Elie Saab shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and Ofira gold pave bands.
Advertisement
4 of 52 Getty

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in a Charbel Zoe gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, Thalé Blanc clutch, Neil Lane 20-carat diamond and platinum stud earrings, and five Neil Lane diamond and platinum rings as well as Norman Silverman earrings and a ring.
Advertisement
5 of 52 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus in a Alexandre Vauthier ensemble.
Advertisement
6 of 52 Getty

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles in a black suit by H&M, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Stephen Webster bracelet and tooth ring along with various XIV Karat jewels.
Advertisement
7 of 52 Getty

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea in Versace with a Piaget cocktail ring made of 18-carat white gold set with 32 brilliant-cut diamonds and three pear-shaped diamonds.
Advertisement
8 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani in L.A.M.B. Couture with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Advertisement
9 of 52 Getty

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo in black ensembles-Prinsloo's clutch is Rauwolf.
Advertisement
10 of 52 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian in Balmain and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Advertisement
11 of 52 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Katy Perry

Katy Perry in Versace.
Advertisement
12 of 52 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Usher

Usher in a white shirt and black pants.
Advertisement
13 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kesha

Kesha in a beaded Johanna Johnson gown.
Advertisement
14 of 52 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lorde

Lorde in a Chanel jumpsuit and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Advertisement
15 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev in a Zuhair Murad dress, David Yurman black onyx earrings, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Michael Nelson bag.
Advertisement
16 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner in an Alon Livne top and trousers, La Perla bra, Jennifer Fisher jewelry, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Advertisement
17 of 52 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran in black jeans and Air Jordan 5 Oreo sneakers.
Advertisement
18 of 52 Getty

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande in a leather top and skirt by Moschino and Tom Ford boots.
Advertisement
19 of 52 KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto

Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung in Versace and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Advertisement
20 of 52 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale in a Sachin + Babi top, Zimmermann skirt, and EF Collection and Graziela Gems earrings.
Advertisement
21 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj in head-to-toe Saint Laurent.
Advertisement
22 of 52 Getty

Common

Common in Vivienne Westwood.
Advertisement
23 of 52 Larry Busacca/Getty Images for MTV

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams in Roberto Cavalli.
Advertisement
24 of 52 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato in Lanvin and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes with a Charlotte Olympia clutch, earrings by Marina B Jewelry, and a Repossi ear cuff.
Advertisement
25 of 52 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough in Emilio Pucci.
Advertisement
26 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland in a Kaufmanfranco gown and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Advertisement
27 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn in Balmain.
Advertisement
28 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Darren Criss

Darren Criss in a red jacket and black pants.
Advertisement
29 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz in a top and pants by Louis Vuitton.
Advertisement
30 of 52 Jason Merritt/Getty

Austin Mahone

Austin Mahone in a white ensemble.
Advertisement
31 of 52 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Charli XCX

Charlie XCX in a yellow and black zebra-print jumpsuit and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes.
Advertisement
32 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taylor Schilling

Taylor Schilling in a Halston Heritage dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes with an Edie Parker clutch and Dana Rebecca Designs earrings and ring.
Advertisement
33 of 52 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Becky G

Becky G in a black top, studded skirt, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
Advertisement
34 of 52 Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MTV

Poppy Jaime

Poppy Jaime in Burberry.
Advertisement
35 of 52 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas in a black suit.
Advertisement
36 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jessie J

Jessie J in vintage Halston.
Advertisement
37 of 52 AdMedia/Sipa USA

5 Seconds of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer in black jeans and sneakers.
Advertisement
38 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice in Alice + Olivia top, a Lublu Kira Plastinina skirt, Sorelli earrings, a Dionea Orcini ring, Jimmy Choo shoes, and an Edie Parker bag.
Advertisement
39 of 52 Getty

Gregg Sulkin

Gregg Sulkin in a blue jacket and white shirt.
Advertisement
40 of 52 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox in a Marc Bouwer dress.
Advertisement
41 of 52 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Jordin Sparks

Jordin Sparks in a white dress and Stuart Weitzman sandals.
Advertisement
42 of 52 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Holland Roden

Holland Roden in a Milly dress, Rupert Sanderson pumps, Tacori earrings, and a Kotur clutch.
Advertisement
43 of 52 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sam Smith

Sam Smith in a black suit and white shirt.
Advertisement
44 of 52 Broadimage Newswire

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman in a Balmain dress and Casadei heels.
Advertisement
45 of 52 Getty

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland in a Kaufmanfranco gown and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Advertisement
46 of 52 Getty

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner in a Alexandre Vauthier gown with Gucci shoes, a Giles & Brother necklace, and Jennifer Fisher rings and earrings.
Advertisement
47 of 52 Getty

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba in a black embroidered dress with David Yurman ruby earrings and yellow sapphire and diamond mosaic ring.
Advertisement
48 of 52 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Casper Smart

Casper Smart in a blue suit.
Advertisement
49 of 52 Getty

Ali Fedotowsky

Ali Fedotowsky in a black jumpsuit.
Advertisement
50 of 52 Getty

Chris Brown

Chris Brown in a black jacket and pants.
Advertisement
51 of 52 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Jack Antonoff

Jack Antonoff in a black jacket and white shirt.
Advertisement
52 of 52 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dylan O'Brien

Dylan O'Brien in a black Baldwin jacket and Joe's jeans.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!