The Best of the Victoria's Secret Angels' Off-Duty Street Style

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 28, 2017

Year-round, fashionistas around the world are upping their style game and looking for fresh sources of fashion inspiration. And really, who better to take style cues from than actual models themselves? Case in point: the Victoria's Secret Angels.

Each year the Angels dominate the Victoria's Secret catwalk but they also tend to turn heads when they're just walking down the street—due, in part, to their taste in clothes.

Everyone from Adriana Lima to Romee Strijd has impeccable taste, and it's worth taking note. Hours before the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show aired on CBS, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET, Elsa Hosk (above) hit the streets of New York in a sultry look that rivals what she wore down the runway. The model turned to a dusty blue double-slit dress with thigh-high red leather boots and an off-the-shoulder, sweater-like Sportmax coat.

Scroll through some of our absolute favorite style moments from the current class of Victoria's Secret Angels, and get your next fashion inspo, because let's be honest, there's nobody better to get style tips from.

1 of 21 SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty

ROMEE STRIJD in an oversize denim jacket

As she stepped out in Los Angeles in October 2017, Strijd gave us major '70s vibes in her oversize jacket and red leather cap. She paired her statement accessories with a mini crop top and high-rise pants. 

2 of 21 Getty

Elsa Hosk in a burgundy velvet coat 

While in Paris in March 2017, Hosk wore a statement coat with a striped scarf in a risky style move that totally paid off. Sometimes it pays to mix hues and patterns. 

3 of 21 Getty

Behati Prinsloo in Denim Cutoffs

After her Victoria Secret Fashion Show fitting back in November 2015, Prinsloo kept things casual in denim cutoffs paired with tights and platform shoes. 

4 of 21 Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio in a colorful scarf

A beautiful scarf can really complete a look, and Ambrosio knows it. The model paired her Salvatore Ferragamo scarf with a Chloe bag in June 2016 for an easy breezy summery look. 

5 of 21 Getty

Stella Maxwell in black combat boots

After the March 2016 Mugler show during Paris Fashion Week, Maxwell stepped out in a striped coat and cool black combat boots.  

6 of 21 Getty

Josephine Skriver in a Red Jacket

The Danish model paired her oversize hoodie with a pop-of-color jacket during Paris Fashion Week back in March 2017. 

7 of 21 Getty

Romee Strijd in a Gucci sweatshirt 

When things got chilly during New York Fashion Week in February 2017, Strijd didn't let it deter her from her fashion choices. The model rocked her Gucci sweatshirt and black jacket with a miniskirt. 

8 of 21 Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio in a denim skirt

Denim miniskirts aren't just for the early '00s. In June 2016, Ambrosio wore a Redone denim skirt, Levi's shirt, and Tod's bag in a stylish and pulled-together outfit. 

9 of 21 Getty

Martha Hunt in a classic trench coat

Trench coats have been closet staples for years now, so when Hunt reached for one for her walk after Michael Kors's February 2017 fashion show in N.Y.C., she looked positively stylish.  

10 of 21 Getty

Romee Strijd in a Blue Trench and Sneakers

This beautiful winter look from February 2017 just goes to show that wearing sneakers doesn't have to mean dulling down an ounce of style. 

11 of 21 Getty

Lais Ribeiro in head-to-almost-toe black

Instead of wearing an all-black look before the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2016, Ribeiro opted for a shock-white sneaker to complete her look. 

12 of 21 Getty

Sara Sampaio in a gold buckle choker

Before ducking into the Elie Saab spring fashion show in October 2016, Sampaio paused to let photographers snap her Ermanno Scervino​ ​​​​​​jacket, Jimmy Choo boots, Giuseppe Zanotti belt, Fallon choker, and Chanel bag. 

13 of 21 Getty

Jasmine Tookes in Black Jeans

Tookes's look from September 2014 just goes to show that a simple piece (like a black jean) does not have to be basic. 

14 of 21 Getty

Stella Maxwell in Vinyl pants 

The model wore shiny black pants during New York Fashion Week in September 2017, and she pretty much looked like the epitome of "casual cool." 

15 of 21 Getty

Lily Aldridge in an olive green midiskirt

What better way to ring in the fall season than with a midiskirt? Aldridge wore her olive one with white combat boots for an extra twist in September 2017. 

16 of 21 Getty

Behati Prinsloo with a pop-of-color bag

Prinsloo spent Milan Fashion Week's February 2017 shows dressing with pop-of-color accessories that gave life to her more neutral looks.  

17 of 21 Getty

Lais Ribeiro in a Topshop shirt 

Looking like a high-fashion model doesn't have to mean spending exorbitant amounts of money. Just follow Ribeiro's lead. The model wore a Topshop top and Mango skirt while walking around N.Y.C. in September 2014. 

18 of 21 Getty

Adriana Lima in lace-up sandal heels

Lima is a staple of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show each year, and she's just as big a pro off the runway as she is on it. In September 2016, she paired a strappy pair of sandal heels with an orange-toned outfit for a totally chic ensemble. 

19 of 21 Getty

Sara Sampaio in all neutrals

When you can't beat the cold, dress for it! Sampaio wore an IRO coat, sweater and boots, Adam Lippes dress, and Mansur Gavriel bag during a cold day in February 2017. 

20 of 21 Getty

Josephine Skriver in a Leather Jacket 

Skriver took "biker chic" to the next level during Copenhagen Fashion Week's fall season in February 2016. 

21 of 21 Getty

Taylor Hill in an oversize scarf

When cold weather hits, that doesn't have to mean fashion gets left by the wayside. Take a cue from Hill's February 2015 outfit and bundle up in style. 

