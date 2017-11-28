The Best of the Victoria’s Secret Angels' Off-Duty Street Style

Year-round, fashionistas around the world are upping their style game and looking for fresh sources of fashion inspiration. And really, who better to take style cues from than actual models themselves? Case in point: the Victoria's Secret Angels.

Each year the Angels dominate the Victoria's Secret catwalk but they also tend to turn heads when they're just walking down the street—due, in part, to their taste in clothes.

Everyone from Adriana Lima to Romee Strijd has impeccable taste, and it's worth taking note. Hours before the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show aired on CBS, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET, Elsa Hosk (above) hit the streets of New York in a sultry look that rivals what she wore down the runway. The model turned to a dusty blue double-slit dress with thigh-high red leather boots and an off-the-shoulder, sweater-like Sportmax coat.

Scroll through some of our absolute favorite style moments from the current class of Victoria's Secret Angels, and get your next fashion inspo, because let's be honest, there's nobody better to get style tips from.