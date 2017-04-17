Here's Who Victoria's Secret Named the Sexiest Celebrities of 2017

Victoria’s Secret has come out with their 2017 #WhatIsSexy list and some very familiar names made the cut. “Bold. Powerful. Confident. That’s what sexy means to us. And that’s what all the winners of our annual roundup embody,” the brand explained of their picks. “From artists to athletes, these women (and men!) are at the top of their game, and inspire us to work harder and keep it sexy every day.”

Taylor Swift was named Sexiest Entertainer, while Mandy Moore’s gig on This Is Us landed her the title of Sexiest Actress. Scream Queens star Billie Lourd was named Sexiest Sense of Humor, Chrissy Teigen won Sexiest Author, Margot Robbie got Forever Sexy, and the lone man on the list, James Corden, took home Sexiest Late Night Host.

Vanessa Hudgens, Priyanka Chopra, and Jamie Chung made the list for Sexiest Style Risk-Taker, Sexiest Red Carpet Look, and Sexiest Festival Style, respectively. As for the winners of the fan-voted categories? Sexiest Fitness Star went to Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott, founders of Tone It Up; Sexiest Beauty Star was Desi Perkins; and Rocky Barnes earned the Sexiest Fashion Star title.

While the list is full of sexy people worthy of recognition, Victoria’s Secret has notably been called out for the lack of non-straight-size women and racial diversity among the winners.

Keep scrolling to see some of the major celebs on the list, and head to victoriassecret.com for the full lineup of winners.