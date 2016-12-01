15 Jaw-Dropping Looks from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party

After tearing it up on the runway at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the Angels cut loose at Le Grand Palais on Wednesday evening for a much-needed after-party.

The Angels' party-ready looks did not disappoint. It was, of course, a gathering of the world’s top models—so the level of fabulous shouldn’t have caught us off-guard. Fresh from the runway, the Angels’ months of hard work paid off. From head to toe, the ladies looked nothing short of incredible.

Among the highlights: Bella and Gigi Hadid pulled a sister act, glimmering in silver and gold; Jasmine Tookes stunned in fire engine red; and Kendall Jenner gave us a taste of old Hollywood glam in a silky gown.

For more angelic after-party ensembles, scroll through the collection below—and if you’re searching for New Year’s Eve outfit inspo, look no further.

VIDEO: 15 Unforgettable Looks from the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Make sure to catch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airing Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. on CBS.