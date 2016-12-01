15 Jaw-Dropping Looks from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party

Isabel Jones
Dec 01, 2016

After tearing it up on the runway at the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the Angels cut loose at Le Grand Palais on Wednesday evening for a much-needed after-party.

The Angels' party-ready looks did not disappoint. It was, of course, a gathering of the world’s top models—so the level of fabulous shouldn’t have caught us off-guard. Fresh from the runway, the Angels’ months of hard work paid off. From head to toe, the ladies looked nothing short of incredible.

Among the highlights: Bella and Gigi Hadid pulled a sister act, glimmering in silver and gold; Jasmine Tookes stunned in fire engine red; and Kendall Jenner gave us a taste of old Hollywood glam in a silky gown.

For more angelic after-party ensembles, scroll through the collection below—and if you’re searching for New Year’s Eve outfit inspo, look no further.

1 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Elsa Hosk

Hosk paired her sequined minidress with a fur stole and a pair of black combat boots. 

2 of 15 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Jasmine Tookes

The catwalker stunned in a clasp-front red column gown. 

3 of 15 Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Gigi Hadid

Hadid was an absoulte vision in this gilded Atelier Versace gown.

4 of 15 Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Josephine Skriver

The model looked flawless in this fiery high (and low) cut halter gown. 

5 of 15 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Adriana Lima

The Brazilian model bared a generous amount of skin in this plunging jacket-front gown. 

6 of 15 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Lily Aldridge

Aldridge looked sleek as can be in this one-shoulder minidress and matching tights. 

7 of 15 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Alessandra Ambrosio

The top model strode up to the after party in a plunging Alessandra Rich gown. 

8 of 15 Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

The 21-year-old paired her signature set of chokers with a satiny gown by Camilla and Marc. 

9 of 15 Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Bella Hadid

The 20-year-old bore nearly as much skin at the after party as she did on the runway in a sheer Julien Macdonald gown. 

10 of 15 Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Stella Maxwell

Maxwell slayed the pink carpet in a corset-cut mini dress with a lace overlay and feathered train. 

11 of 15 Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper's baby mama hit the V.S. after-party in a striped negligee and over-the-knee boots. 

12 of 15 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Martha Hunt

Hunt hit the pink carpet in this slinky black and blue confection. 

13 of 15 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Sara Sampaio

The 25-year-old brought out the glam in this glittering minidress. 

14 of 15 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Taylor Hill

Hill shone in a glimmering Roberto Cavalli gown. 

15 of 15 Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Joan Smalls

Smalls stole the spotlight in this unique little white dress. 

