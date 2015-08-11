This Is How Victoria Justice Prepares for a Fashion Show 

With hit Nickelodeon shows like Victorious and over 3 million singles sold worldwide, brunette beauty Victoria Justice sure is one to watch. And while the star has wowed the world with certified acting and signing chops, there’s no denying that like most of our Hollywood favorites, Justice also has a love for fashion. That’s exactly why last Thursday the multi-hyphenate stepped inside the Samuel Freeman Gallery in Los Angeles to celebrate the BCBG Max Azria and Herve Leger resort 2016 collections with a full-fledged fashion show. Other accomplished talents like Kelly Rowland and Serayah were in attendance, but it was Justice who, aside from the fashion, stole the show.

“I like to be comfortable. I like to wear things that are kind of bold and unique and a little quirky, fun, and tongue and cheek,” she said when we asked her to describe her style. “[It’s] very eclectic, depends on the day and mood of what I’m feeling.” For this day, the actress opted for a bright coral, summer-friendly dress from the designer’s collection (click through the gallery at top to see all her looks), which, as we learned, was inspired by the “idea of contrast" and artist Coco Fronsac’s work. “The [BCBG] resort collection mixes flowy silhouettes with moto boots, midi skirts, and feminine blouses with menswear tailored jackets,” Lubov Azria, chief creative officer of BCBG Max Azria and Herve Leger, told us. “It’s unexpected and new.”

The clothing may have been newly minted, but Justice’s preparation for the show was quite routine. “I always start with a shower and I have an amazing hair and makeup artist [Lusine Galadjian] who does me up all nice,” Justice told us. “Madison Guest [is my] stylist and we get dressed. Oh, and I love food, so I gotta have my fuel.” She also shared that while it takes her two and a half to three hours before stepping out in style, her beauty routine is bare-bones: “I wash my face every night and every morning, use something a little exfoliating,” she said. “On a day to day basis I like to use a tinted moisturizer with SPF—It’s so important to protect my skin from the sun.” Click at the top to let Justice take you through her two-day preparation for last week’s shows, from early morning workouts to post-show selfies.

—With reporting by Mia Solkin

