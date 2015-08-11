This Is How Victoria Justice Prepares for a Fashion Show 

Jonathan Borge
Aug 11, 2015 @ 6:30 pm

With hit Nickelodeon shows like Victorious and over 3 million singles sold worldwide, brunette beauty Victoria Justice sure is one to watch. And while the star has wowed the world with certified acting and signing chops, there’s no denying that like most of our Hollywood favorites, Justice also has a love for fashion. That’s exactly why last Thursday the multi-hyphenate stepped inside the Samuel Freeman Gallery in Los Angeles to celebrate the BCBG Max Azria and Herve Leger resort 2016 collections with a full-fledged fashion show. Other accomplished talents like Kelly Rowland and Serayah were in attendance, but it was Justice who, aside from the fashion, stole the show.

“I like to be comfortable. I like to wear things that are kind of bold and unique and a little quirky, fun, and tongue and cheek,” she said when we asked her to describe her style. “[It’s] very eclectic, depends on the day and mood of what I’m feeling.” For this day, the actress opted for a bright coral, summer-friendly dress from the designer’s collection (click through the gallery at top to see all her looks), which, as we learned, was inspired by the “idea of contrast" and artist Coco Fronsac’s work. “The [BCBG] resort collection mixes flowy silhouettes with moto boots, midi skirts, and feminine blouses with menswear tailored jackets,” Lubov Azria, chief creative officer of BCBG Max Azria and Herve Leger, told us. “It’s unexpected and new.”

The clothing may have been newly minted, but Justice’s preparation for the show was quite routine. “I always start with a shower and I have an amazing hair and makeup artist [Lusine Galadjian] who does me up all nice,” Justice told us. “Madison Guest [is my] stylist and we get dressed. Oh, and I love food, so I gotta have my fuel.” She also shared that while it takes her two and a half to three hours before stepping out in style, her beauty routine is bare-bones: “I wash my face every night and every morning, use something a little exfoliating,” she said. “On a day to day basis I like to use a tinted moisturizer with SPF—It’s so important to protect my skin from the sun.” Click at the top to let Justice take you through her two-day preparation for last week’s shows, from early morning workouts to post-show selfies.

—With reporting by Mia Solkin

1 of 15 Courtesy

Victoria Justice Kicks Her Day Off Early 

I'm ready for my fitting! I've arrived at the Max Azria showroom. 

2 of 15 Courtesy

The actress flips through a lookbook to choose her dress

Here I am studying the BCBG Max Azria runway resort collection.

3 of 15 Courtesy

It's time for her fitting

I really like this option, but is it the one?

4 of 15 Courtesy

never forget lunch

After the fitting, I decided to try a new restaurant in Los Angeles called Eveleigh. They had this amazing salad with burrata cheese, heirloom tomatoes and peaches. It was so fresh and delicious.

5 of 15 Courtesy

back to work 

Here I am back again at the Max Azria showroom with my sister, Madison. She'll be going with me to the BCBG Max Azria and Herve Leger resort presentation tomorrow night. It'll be her first real runway show and she can't wait! 

6 of 15 Courtesy

MODEL BEHAVIOR 

Here we are hanging out with the Herve Leger models downstairs. They look great, but they don't talk much. #SquadGoals 

7 of 15 Courtesy

Day of the show 

My morning working. Clearly, I take my lunges very seriously. 

8 of 15 Courtesy

It's time for makeup

In deep thought, I'm having a beauty moment. P.S. I am wearing a tube top. 

9 of 15 Courtesy

Meet the Glam Team 

My makeup artist Lusine Galadjian and her blank canvas. 

10 of 15 Courtesy

There's never time for a break 

In between hair and makeup, I read through a script. 

11 of 15 Courtesy

green juice? check 

We're finally en route to the show, but first, a wheatgrass shot! Lusine has my apple chaser standing by. 

12 of 15 Courtesy

It's Showtime 

This is my favorite look of the night! 

13 of 15 Courtesy

A GLIMPSE OF THE POST-SHOW MADNESS 

Where did everyone go?

14 of 15 Courtesy

a moment with designer Lubov Azria 

But first, Lubov, let's take a selfie. Here I am with the creative force behind BCBG Max Azria and Herve Leger

15 of 15 Courtesy

And that's a wrap 

I will be dreaming of the resort collections! 

