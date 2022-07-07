Victoria and David Beckham Are Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary With Coordinating Couple Looks

So Posh.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on July 7, 2022
Victoria and David Beckham Are Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary With Coordinating Couple Looks
Photo: BACKGRID

Victoria and David Beckham are celebrating a major relationship milestone, and they're doing it in style. (Would you really expect anything less?) The famous couple commemorated their 23rd wedding anniversary with a romantic trip all over Europe, touching down in Paris, France, and now, Venice, Italy. The trip has included lavish dinners, boat rides, and coordinating couple looks, of course.

On Tuesday, the soccer pro and fashion designer were spotted climbing onto a gondola and heading to a restaurant to meet Victoria's parents, Jackie and Anthony Adams. For the excursion, Posh Spice wore a breezy pale yellow dress with side cutouts, a fitted waist, and a flared skirt. The frock's straps were white, which matched her shoulder bag, and she accessorized with oversized black sunglasses. David coordinated with his wife in a short-sleeved sweater that matched the hue of her garment, and he completed the look with white trousers, green loafers, and a beige belt.

Earlier this week, they also honored each other with sweet Instagram tributes. "They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last 😂," Victoria wrote alongside a photo of the couple smiling. "Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!! 💕"

David also shared a nostalgic video clip to his grid from an old interview in which they're asked how they met. Victoria responds at a football game, and when David is asked if he was into the Spice Girls before they met, he had the sweetest response. "No but I was into Posh"

"23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham , but she will always be Posh ❤️ Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you , we all love you ❤️," he captioned the post.

Victoria recently opened up about the concerns she has for her 11-year-old daughter Harper to grow up and join social media and be exposed to trolls and cyberbullying. "She's at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends," she said in a recent interview with Vogue Australia. "But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

She added that Harper actually had a lot of thoughts about her mother's outfit choices during her Spice Girls days. "She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls, and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short.' Then David piped up and said, 'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.' And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."

