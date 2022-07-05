Victoria Beckham Celebrated 23 Years of Marriage to David Beckham With a Heartfelt Anniversary Tribute

Victoria Beckham commemorated her and David Beckham's 23rd wedding anniversary with the sweetest social media shoutout — and just a bit of sass. On Monday, the former Spice Girl shared a candid photo of the pair beaming from ear to ear along with a loving message that playfully called out naysayers of their past.

"They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last," Victoria captioned the throwback snapshot from David's father's wedding in April. "Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!"

The retired soccer star also got in on the throwback fun when celebrating the anniversary but decided to dig even deeper into the archives when posting a sweet series of photos to his Instagram Story. "Love you," David captioned an old photo of him and Victoria sharing a fruity cocktail before later adding, "ok ok last one of this amazing day," over a photo of the couple holding puppies.

David Beckham Instagram

The Beckhams also gave followers a sneak peek into what their 2022 wedding anniversary celebration looked like, which included a quick trip to Paris. "We love Paris," David captioned another Instagram Story of a red balloon in front of a casual Eiffel Tower cameo. "Every time we have something to celebrate we are here."

David Beckham Instagram

David then shared a photo of the two enjoying a meal on a gorgeous balcony overlooking the city. Victoria wore a stark white blazer for the occasion, accessorized with oversized black shield sunglasses and tousled waves, and David opted for a classic suit and tie.