Celebrity Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham Celebrated 23 Years of Marriage to David Beckham With a Heartfelt Anniversary Tribute And a touch of sass. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 5, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Victoria Beckham commemorated her and David Beckham's 23rd wedding anniversary with the sweetest social media shoutout — and just a bit of sass. On Monday, the former Spice Girl shared a candid photo of the pair beaming from ear to ear along with a loving message that playfully called out naysayers of their past. "They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last," Victoria captioned the throwback snapshot from David's father's wedding in April. "Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" Victoria Beckham's Mother-Of-The-Groom Necklace Had a Special Meaning The retired soccer star also got in on the throwback fun when celebrating the anniversary but decided to dig even deeper into the archives when posting a sweet series of photos to his Instagram Story. "Love you," David captioned an old photo of him and Victoria sharing a fruity cocktail before later adding, "ok ok last one of this amazing day," over a photo of the couple holding puppies. David Beckham Instagram The Beckhams also gave followers a sneak peek into what their 2022 wedding anniversary celebration looked like, which included a quick trip to Paris. "We love Paris," David captioned another Instagram Story of a red balloon in front of a casual Eiffel Tower cameo. "Every time we have something to celebrate we are here." David Beckham Instagram David then shared a photo of the two enjoying a meal on a gorgeous balcony overlooking the city. Victoria wore a stark white blazer for the occasion, accessorized with oversized black shield sunglasses and tousled waves, and David opted for a classic suit and tie.