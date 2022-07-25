Victoria Beckham Sang Spice Girls Karaoke in a Very Posh-Worthy LBD

"Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 25, 2022
Victoria Beckham Spice Girls Karaoke
Photo: Getty

When you're Victoria Beckham, your karaoke song can't be anything other than a Spice Girls classic. And lucky for us, VB knows this to be true.

On Saturday, the singer-turned-designer's husband David Beckham shared a video of his wife singing the 1997 Spice Girls hit "Stop" during a recent karaoke night with the Beckhams aboard a super yacht — where else?

In the clip shared to Instagram, Victoria pulled out her old school Spice Girls dance moves while belting out the lyrics, "Stop right now, thank you very much, I need somebody with a human touch." She even made her performance more convincing by wearing a very Posh-worthy LBD layered underneath a black cardigan.

Really, the only thing that was missing was her iconic bob.

"Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice," David captioned his post, to which Victoria replied, "Only for you David!! X."

Earlier this month, Victoria got nostalgic speaking about her Spice Girls days during an interview with Vogue Australia, and surprisingly revealed that her 11-year-old daughter Harper isn't a fan of her '90s persona.

"She's not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top. She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,'" Beckham explained, adding that her husband also agreed. "Then David piped up and said, 'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.' And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Victoria Beckham Jacquemus 2022 Fashion Show
Victoria Beckham's Daughter Called Her Spice Girls Outfits "Unacceptable"
Victoria and David Beckham Are Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary With Coordinating Couple Looks
Victoria and David Beckham Are Celebrating Their Wedding Anniversary With Coordinating Couple Looks
Jennifer Lopez Plaid Coat and Ben Affleck Hugging 2021 New York City
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Plans for a Bigger Wedding Celebration
Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve
Victoria Beckham Channeled Posh Spice at the Beach
Victoria Beckham Took Outfit Inspiration From Posh Spice at the Beach
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Has Eaten the Same Meal Every Day for the Past 25 Years
Nicola Peltz Brooklyn Beckham Wedding
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Got Married
Victoria and David Beckham
Victoria Beckham Just Shared a Photo of David Beckham's Butt on Instagram
David and Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Enlisted Her Husband for Makeup Duty
Blake Lively
Blake Lively Wore This Timeless Summer Dress Trend That'll Never Go Out of Style
Seal, Heidi Klum
TBT: Heidi Klum Told Seal She Was Pregnant After Their First Date
Victoria Beckham Realisation Par Dress
Victoria Beckham Broke Uniform in This Teeny Hot-Girl Dress
Victoria Beckham
How Victoria Beckham Recreates Her Signature '90s Posh Spice Makeup in 2022
Geri Halliwell
Ginger Spice's Iconic Union Jack Dress Almost Didn't Happen
Zoë Chao
Confessions of Zoë Chao
Harper Beckham
Harper Beckham Just Wore a Dress From Her Mom's Fashion Line