Victoria Beckham Sang Spice Girls Karaoke in a Very Posh-Worthy LBD

When you're Victoria Beckham, your karaoke song can't be anything other than a Spice Girls classic. And lucky for us, VB knows this to be true.

On Saturday, the singer-turned-designer's husband David Beckham shared a video of his wife singing the 1997 Spice Girls hit "Stop" during a recent karaoke night with the Beckhams aboard a super yacht — where else?

In the clip shared to Instagram, Victoria pulled out her old school Spice Girls dance moves while belting out the lyrics, "Stop right now, thank you very much, I need somebody with a human touch." She even made her performance more convincing by wearing a very Posh-worthy LBD layered underneath a black cardigan.

Really, the only thing that was missing was her iconic bob.

"Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice," David captioned his post, to which Victoria replied, "Only for you David!! X."

Earlier this month, Victoria got nostalgic speaking about her Spice Girls days during an interview with Vogue Australia, and surprisingly revealed that her 11-year-old daughter Harper isn't a fan of her '90s persona.

"She's not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top. She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,'" Beckham explained, adding that her husband also agreed. "Then David piped up and said, 'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.' And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."