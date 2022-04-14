Victoria Beckham's Mother-Of-The-Groom Necklace Had a Special Meaning

In what may have been the wedding of the year (or at least the spring), Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in front of a star-studded guest list on April 9. While everyone in attendance surely dressed to the occasion, Victoria Beckham's mother-of-the-groom ensemble proved once and for all that when it comes to fashion, this mother always knows best.

For the nuptials, Victoria channeled elegant glamor by wearing a floor-length metallic slip dress featuring spaghetti straps and floral detailing accessorized with silver heels and a diamond bracelet on each wrist. Beckham kept her makeup simple and swept her long hair into an effortless updo, which put a large diamond necklace on full display. While the head-turning piece of jewelry certainly complimented Victoria's formal outfit (which she shared on Instagram), the sweet meaning behind the piece made it even more appropriate for the occasion.

According to British Vogue, the necklace's large jewel was actually a repurposed diamond that David Beckham gave to his wife on the day of Brooklyn's christening. For the wedding, Victoria fashioned the 21.5-carat diamond with an 18-carat yellow gold chain and a matching pendant featuring a talisman symbol known as a figa, which is worn to protect against the evil eye and bring good luck.

Victoria wasn't the only one who incorporated a sentimental detail into her wedding look: The "something blue" in Nicola's custom Valentino wedding dress was courtesy of blue thread used to sew a message from her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, into the skirt of her gown. The bride's dress also featured a dramatic train and lace veil, and she finished her look with a pair of lace opera gloves.