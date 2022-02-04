Victoria Beckham Has Eaten the Same Meal Every Day for the Past 25 Years

When it comes to fashion, Victoria Beckham has a few formulas and sticks to them — a crisp button-down or crewneck paired with high-waisted trousers, a long dress and pointed-toe heels, a chic pantsuit — and apparently she applies the same minimalist approach to her diet.

During an appearance on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, Victoria's husband David Beckham revealed that his wife has eaten the same exact meal every day for 25 years. "I get quite emotional about food and wine. When I'm eating something great, I want everyone to try it," said David of his own eating habits, before adding: "Unfortunately, I'm married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I've met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She'll very rarely deviate away from there."

Victoria Beckham

Grilled fish. Steamed vegetables. Every. Single. Day.

However, David did recall one time that Victoria switched things up. "The only time she's probably ever shared something that's been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper, and it was the most amazing thing," he said. "It was one of my favorite evenings. I can't remember what it was but I know she's not eaten it since!"

Victoria herself has admitted to being a fussy eater. During her own chat on the Table 4 podcast back in November, the former Spice Girl revealed that she is not a fan of oil, butter, or sauce on her plate, and that her favorite "comfort food" is a piece of whole grain toast with salt on top. "It's that carb-y thing isn't it? It's that carbohydrate that makes you feel comforted, and I love salt," she said after agreeing that it was a "boring" choice. "What can I say?"