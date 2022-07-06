Victoria Beckham's Daughter Called Her Spice Girls Outfits "Unacceptable"

Harper is 10 and very opinionated.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu joined InStyle in 2018 and has worked in digital and print media for over a decade. Prior to being the Senior News Editor at InStyle, he held positions at Refinery29 and lifestyle publications in both Southern California and Washington, D.C., focusing on fashion, retail, and pop culture. He earned a B.A. degree in English Literature at Chapman University and maintains an encyclopedic knowledge of Fashion Week runway shows and viral internet pet videos.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 6, 2022
Victoria Beckham Jacquemus 2022 Fashion Show
Photo: Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

While most of the TikTok crowd and nostalgic elder millennials look back on — and embrace — '90s and '00s fashion, one very important figurehead of the era is getting major pushback on her signature style. In an interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria Beckham said that her daughter, 10-year-old Harper Seven, isn't the biggest fan of her mother's Spice Girls era and its accompanying wardrobe. Beckham explained that her daughter prefers a less glam look, both on herself and her mom.

"She's not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top. She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,'" Beckham explained. Fans will remember that as her Posh Spice persona, Beckham was usually clad in platforms heels and tiny miniskirts. Now, Beckham's shed the super-sexy styles and opting for more tailoring — all from her namesake brand, of course.

And Harper wasn't the only one. Beckham continued to say that her husband, David, agreed, so it was all basically just a huge pile-on for a mom who should be very proud about being Posh Spice.

"Then David piped up and said, 'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were,'" Victoria added. "And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."

As she continued to reflect on her days on the top of the charts, Beckham said that she didn't miss most of the trappings that came with being Posh — except she did harbor some nostalgia for her Hermès Birkins and her Tom Ford-era Gucci.

"The other Spice Girls weren't really into fashion, so I was fortunate to be able to take up most of the budget," she said.

Victoria also spoke about keeping Harper away from social media for now. She said that she's concerned about the cruelty that can often come with online commenters.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," Victoria said. "She's at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Has Eaten the Same Meal Every Day for the Past 25 Years
Brooke shields and daughter in pajamas
Brooke Shields Got "Emotional" Passing the Modeling Torch to Her Daughter
Lindsay Lohan 2019 Melbourne Cup Tiara
Lindsay Lohan Modeled Her "Mean Girls" Hair After Jennifer Aniston
Harper Beckham
Harper Beckham Just Wore a Dress From Her Mom's Fashion Line
Victoria and David Beckham
Victoria Beckham Just Shared a Photo of David Beckham's Butt on Instagram
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall Subtly Responded to Samantha's Absence on "And Just Like That"
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Says Melanie Griffith Embarrassed Her in Front of Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Said She Used to Take "Hurtful" Pregnancy Rumors Personally
Olivia Munn
These Are the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2021
And Just Like That
No, That Controversial Carrie Bradshaw Dress Isn't From Forever 21
Victoria Beckham Best Looks
75 of Victoria Beckham's Best Outfits to Copy Right Now
Easy Halloween Costume Ideas if You Just Decided You’re Going Out
15 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas If You Just Decided You're Going Out
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Responded to Criticism Over Viral Video of Herself Talking About Not Having Louboutins as a Teen
Everything the Crown Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Everything "The Crown" Got Right (and Wrong) About Princess Diana
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Shared a Sweet Message From Beyoncé
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Finally Shared Posh Spice's Origin Story