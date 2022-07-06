Victoria Beckham's Daughter Called Her Spice Girls Outfits "Unacceptable"

While most of the TikTok crowd and nostalgic elder millennials look back on — and embrace — '90s and '00s fashion, one very important figurehead of the era is getting major pushback on her signature style. In an interview with Vogue Australia, Victoria Beckham said that her daughter, 10-year-old Harper Seven, isn't the biggest fan of her mother's Spice Girls era and its accompanying wardrobe. Beckham explained that her daughter prefers a less glam look, both on herself and her mom.

"She's not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top. She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I've seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short,'" Beckham explained. Fans will remember that as her Posh Spice persona, Beckham was usually clad in platforms heels and tiny miniskirts. Now, Beckham's shed the super-sexy styles and opting for more tailoring — all from her namesake brand, of course.

And Harper wasn't the only one. Beckham continued to say that her husband, David, agreed, so it was all basically just a huge pile-on for a mom who should be very proud about being Posh Spice.

"Then David piped up and said, 'Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were,'" Victoria added. "And she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, 'Are you never going to wear skirts like that?' She said, 'Absolutely not.' We'll see."

As she continued to reflect on her days on the top of the charts, Beckham said that she didn't miss most of the trappings that came with being Posh — except she did harbor some nostalgia for her Hermès Birkins and her Tom Ford-era Gucci.

"The other Spice Girls weren't really into fashion, so I was fortunate to be able to take up most of the budget," she said.

Victoria also spoke about keeping Harper away from social media for now. She said that she's concerned about the cruelty that can often come with online commenters.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," Victoria said. "She's at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."