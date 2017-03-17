22 Things You Need In Order to Become Victoria Beckham

For over two decades, Victoria Beckham’s outfits have been capturing our attention. She was nicknamed Posh for a reason, after all. But long after the Spice Girls' heyday, Beckham has solidified her role as a style icon in her own right. And even though she’s no longer alternating between slightly different variations of the same “little Gucci dress” from Spice World, the fashion designer never fails to look downright...posh.

Of course, it’s more than just Beckham’s style choices that keep us intrigued. It’s her entire being, from her beauty secrets and pop culture obsessions to her everyday activities (don’t even get us started on the adorable family time she spends with husband David and their four kids). We can’t get enough of Beckham's chic approach to life, and since we’re always looking to her for inspo, we asked our April cover star to spill on all of her favorite things. Scroll down for all of her top picks, from food and fashion faves to the surprising Instagram accounts she loves to follow (seriously, you’ll never guess).