22 Things You Need In Order to Become Victoria Beckham

Pamela Hanson
Samantha Simon
Mar 17, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

For over two decades, Victoria Beckham’s outfits have been capturing our attention. She was nicknamed Posh for a reason, after all. But long after the Spice Girls' heyday, Beckham has solidified her role as a style icon in her own right. And even though she’s no longer alternating between slightly different variations of the same “little Gucci dress” from Spice World, the fashion designer never fails to look downright...posh.

Of course, it’s more than just Beckham’s style choices that keep us intrigued. It’s her entire being, from her beauty secrets and pop culture obsessions to her everyday activities (don’t even get us started on the adorable family time she spends with husband David and their four kids). We can’t get enough of Beckham's chic approach to life, and since we’re always looking to her for inspo, we asked our April cover star to spill on all of her favorite things. Scroll down for all of her top picks, from food and fashion faves to the surprising Instagram accounts she loves to follow (seriously, you’ll never guess).

1 of 22 Courtesy

Everyday Arm Candy

“David and the kids gave me a vintage pink-gold Rolex for my 40th birthday," said Beckham. "They had ‘We love you’ engraved on the back, which is really sweet. I wear it nearly every day.”

available at rolex.com for stores $37,450 SHOP NOW
2 of 22 Courtesy The Ritz London

Afternoon Tea Spot 

“Afternoon tea at the Ritz is quite posh. They give you little sandwiches and they cut the crusts off.”

3 of 22 Courtesy

Skincare Savior 

“Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair sheet mask.”

available at nordstrom.com $19 SHOP NOW
4 of 22 nasa/Instagram; snoopdogg/Instagram

Inspiring Instagrams

“I follow lots of different people, but I find @NASA really interesting. It’s nice to follow people who aren’t in the same industry as I am to get a different perspective on life. And most recently, I enjoy following @snoopdogg. David knows him because they’ve worked together in the past, and I find his posts quite humorous. He’s very entertaining on Instagram.”

5 of 22 Courtesy

Sleek Shades

“Victoria Beckham Flat Top Visor.” 

available at victoriabeckham.com $450 SHOP NOW
6 of 22 Netflix

Binge-Worthy TV Show 

“At the moment, The Crown.”

7 of 22 Courtesy

Classic Kicks

“White Adidas Stan Smiths.”

available at nordstrom.com $75 SHOP NOW
8 of 22 victoriabeckham/Instagram

Haircare Hero

"Ken Paves."

9 of 22 Courtesy

Secret Wardrobe Weapon 

“The Victoria Beckham Tuxedo jacket. I'll wear it with a heel or a flat—you can dress it up for the red carpet, but you can also wear it in a much more casual way during the day. And it never goes out of style. A really well-made tuxedo jacket is an investment piece that you’ll always keep in your wardrobe.”

available at barneys.com $2,475 SHOP NOW
10 of 22 victoriabeckham/Instagram

Favorite Family Activity 

“Hiking.”

11 of 22 Courtesy

Signature Scent 

“Anything by Byredo, especially Bal D’Afrique or Blanche.”

available at neimanmarcus.com $230/100mL SHOP NOW
12 of 22 Getty

Designer I Admire 

“I have so much respect for anybody that’s working hard in this industry. You feel like you’re constantly having to create collections, and it’s a lot of work. It would be hard for me to pick a particular designer, but Azzedine Alaïa is an absolute master. I have an enormous amount of respect for him, his brand, and the quality of his clothing.”

13 of 22 Courtesy

Girl Power Pump

“Victoria Beckham Pin Pump.”

available at victoriabeckham.com $980 SHOP NOW
14 of 22 claridgeshotel/Instagram

Favorite Hotel in the World

“I think there's something very chic about going to Claridge's in London. It's very British and old school, and that's always a treat.”

15 of 22 Jennifer Graylock/Getty

Fitness Guru

“Tracy Anderson.”

16 of 22 Courtesy

Complexion Pick-Me-Up 

“Sarah Chapman facial.”

available at net-a-porter.com $89 SHOP NOW
17 of 22 Courtesy

Spring Staple

“The Victoria Beckham tissue bag.”

available at victoriabeckham.com $1,350 (similar styles) SHOP NOW
18 of 22 Getty

Family-friendly Cuisine

“David and I love Japanese, and so do the kids. They love to try different foods, but I’d say that their favorite would definitely be Japanese.”

19 of 22 James Devaney/Getty

Handbag Must-Haves

“My phone, my Kindle, and crystals. I have black tourmaline crystals that I always travel with—they’re always in my bag. I love the energy that you get from crystals.”

20 of 22 Courtesy

Currently Reading

“I am plowing through A Little Life. I find it quite a heavy and emotional read, but I’m really enjoying it.” 

available at amazon.com $13 SHOP NOW
21 of 22 Pawel Libera/Getty

Top Restaurant 

La Petit Maison in Mayfair. It’s a French restaurant, and it’s great. It’s one of our favorites.” 

22 of 22 victoriabeckham/Instagram

Best Way to De-Stress 

“Time with family.”

