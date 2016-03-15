See Victoria Beckham's Sweet Birthday 'Gram for BFF Eva Longoria

Who wouldn’t want to be friends with a beauty as goofy and loving as former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria? Victoria Beckham sure isn’t among the naysayers, which is why the successful designer and former Spice Girl took to Instagram this morning to wish the 41-year-old actress a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my dear friend @evalongoria X We love u!!! X,” she wrote alongside the below image of the BFF duo looking nothing but sleek in matching black ensembles. While we’re not sure whether the image is recent or a beloved throwback, we do know that the two brunettes love spending time together, often turning to each other’s closets for a good, fashionable time.

Happy Birthday to my dear friend @evalongoria X We love u!!! X 🙏🏼✨🍰🎂 X vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Mar 15, 2016 at 1:53am PDT

Beckham isn’t the only close one making sure Longoria’s big day doesn’t go forgotten. The Telenovela star kicked off her celebrations early and raised a glass to many years to come with friend and interior designer, Ricardo Barroso. She also felt the love thanks to a gorgeous bouquet of roses, bottle of Chateau Mouton Rothschild wine from 2007, and a presumably delicious dinner at Kaye in Mexico City.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Looks Just Like Harper in This Cute Throwback Photo

Early birthday festivities with @barrosohome! A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on Mar 14, 2016 at 2:55pm PDT

One of the best part of birthdays.....flowers! A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on Mar 14, 2016 at 5:56pm PDT

Not bad for an early bday dinner 🍷 A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on Mar 14, 2016 at 8:44pm PDT

Amazing dinner tonight at Kaye! Thank you for the amazing service and food! Gracias por una deliciosa cena! A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on Mar 14, 2016 at 10:06pm PDT

The best part? A birthday cake with dazzling sparklers, of course.

Happy Birthday guapa!! @evalongoria may you live to be 100! A photo posted by Ricardo Barroso (@barrosohome) on Mar 14, 2016 at 3:40pm PDT

RELATED: 9 Times Birthday Girl Eva Longoria Let Her Silly Show on Instagram

Happy birthday, Eva!