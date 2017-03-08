Victoria Beckham Can Do Literally Anything In Heels

Victoria Beckham must have a special brand of girl power because the woman is a straight up master when it comes to going about life in sky-high stilettoes.

From decorating a Christmas tree in sexy black pumps to boarding a (private) plane in the skinniest heels we've ever seen, Beckham manages to make these ordinary and mundane tasks look totally glam.

Spice up your life with a pair of heels for your everyday tasks.

VIDEO: David and Victoria Beckham's Most Stylish Couple Moments

RELATED: Victoria Beckham’s Best Colorblock Street Style Looks

Scroll down below to see her best moments in heels.