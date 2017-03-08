Victoria Beckham Can Do Literally Anything In Heels

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty
Jane Asher
Mar 08, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Victoria Beckham must have a special brand of girl power because the woman is a straight up master when it comes to going about life in sky-high stilettoes. 

From decorating a Christmas tree in sexy black pumps to boarding a (private) plane in the skinniest heels we've ever seen, Beckham manages to make these ordinary and mundane tasks look totally glam. 

Spice up your life with a pair of heels for your everyday tasks. 

Scroll down below to see her best moments in heels. 

1 of 10 victoriabeckham/instagram

Stand on a Window Ledge

We'd be on our rear ends in about two seconds in those heels, but of course, VB maintains perfect posture and ladylike composure in this somewhat treacherous pose. 

2 of 10 victoriabeckham/instagram

On the Grass

Beckham might be magic: How else could you explain what looks like zero sinkage into the grass?

3 of 10 victoriabeckham/instagram

Decorating a Christmas tree

The only practical way to climb a ladder to hang ornaments is in stilettos, of course. 

4 of 10 victoriabeckham/instagram

Standing On (Another) Ledge

We hope she was very careful taking this on-the-edge photo. We probably wouldn't pose like that in a pair of sneakers, let alone sky-high pumps. 

5 of 10 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Tread on Cobblestones

It takes a very confident woman to walk on cobblestone streets in stilettos. Victoria Beckham is, in fact, one of these women. 

6 of 10 victoriabeckham/instagram

Board a Plane

Private, obviously.

7 of 10 victoriabeckham/instagram

Strike Whatever this Pose Is

Honestly, we probably couldn't get our legs in this position no matter what shoes we might be wearing. Kudos, VB.

8 of 10 Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Get Out of a Car

It takes a steady foot on just the right spot on the ground to effortlessly exit a car. Beckham has her strategy down pat, even in super-high booties. 

9 of 10 Mark Robert Milan/GC Images

Step Off a Curb

With a little help from hubby David Beckham. What else are significant others for?

10 of 10 victoriabeckham/instagram

Give an Interview

Posh spice just stands casually in a pair of four-inch stilettos, one heel popped out at the side. That uneven distribution of weight would have average women like us on the ground in no time, but Victoria Beckham is clearly no average woman. 

