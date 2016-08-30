Victoria Beckham Struts Into LAX in Fierce Satin Pants

Dare we say Victoria Beckham is the queen of airport style? The famed fashion designer, whom British Airways dubbed the world's best dressed traveler earlier this year, continued to stun as she strutted into LAX Monday in a chic, monochromatic ensemble.

Beckham rocked a plunging black blouse paired with high-waist, black satin pants and sky-high heels as she made her way into the airport with her family. She wore her chestnut-hued lob parted to the side and completed her look with black shades, a black handbag, a thin gold necklace, and a gold watch.

It seems like every time Beckham heads into an airport, she turns the terminals into her runway, rocking trend-setting look after look, and making it appear easy to stroll to her gate in killer heels. She is the embodiment of airport style inspo.

As the Beckhams wrapped up their summer holiday in the states—which Victoria documented on her Instagram page—the former Spice Girl shared a selfie of herself giving her 17-year-old son, Brooklyn, a big hug as they enjoyed an evening in Malibu, Calif. "The perfect Sunday night X Kisses from Malibu X @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham," Victoria captioned the photo, wearing what we're sure was yet another effortlessly chic ensemble.