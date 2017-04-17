Victoria Beckham Is 43! See Her Sweetest Social Media Tributes to Her Family

Happy birthday to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham! The now 43-year-old truly does it all, while looking fabulous at all times. Despite having her own fashion brand and serving as the UNAIDS International Goodwill Ambassador since 2014, the working mom still manages to show her family all the love via social media.

Posh, as she was known during her girl-group days, regularly takes to Instagram with posts about her husband, professional soccer player David Beckham, and their four kiddos: Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5. As seen on her feed, the birthday beauty often shares heartfelt pictures with captions that sing her family's praises.

VIDEO: Watch Little Kids Interview Victoria Beckham

Whether posting their latest accomplishments or showing some love just because, this mum knows how to make her family feel special. To see for yourself, we rounded up the proud mama's most touching Instagram tributes.