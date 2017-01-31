whitelogo
whitelogo
Vera Farmiga
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Vera Farmiga
Videos
Watch Rihanna Arrive at Bates Motel as the Doomed Marion Crane
Jan 31, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
Movies
The Cast of
The Judge
Talks About Working With The Two Roberts
Oct 12, 2014 @ 1:40 pm
Fashion
Travel Like an Editor: InStyle's Rina Stone Goes To Upstate New York
Jul 03, 2014 @ 3:45 pm
Most Recent
Oscars
Marchesa Ruled the Oscar Red Carpet
Mar 08, 2010 @ 10:56 am
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!