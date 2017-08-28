The Outfit That Makes Venus Williams Feel Sexiest Will Make You Cheer

What do you feel sexiest in? A little black dress? A curve-hugging pair of jeans? For Venus Williams, the answer is something we should celebrate more often.

I posed the question to the all-time tennis great on Thursday at the Lotte New York Palace, expecting a response about highlighting her ultra-long legs or dressing up for a rare night on the town. Instead, she started talking about sweat.

“I spend my whole life sweating, and you can look really sexy in workout clothes,” she told InStyle. “It’s form-fitting.”

Granted, having your own activewear line—like Williams's EleVen—can come in handy. “We create designs that are very flattering and fun to wear, so I feel sexy every day in that,” she explained.

EleVen by Venus Williams

One such outfit is the white tank and patterned skirt that she’ll be wearing to this year’s U.S. Open. “I think it’s an outfit that’s exciting for the end of the summer, because it’s got colors that are a little bit fall but they’re bright colors too. Also it’s very good for New York because you have to be a little chic and a little bit sporty and a little bit your own flare,” she told InStyle.

Williams was quick to admit that she hasn’t spent enough time enjoying New York City off of the practice courts, but she does have one favorite place to hit up: Susan Sarandon’s ping-pong club, SPiN. “I’ve got to spend more time in New York and have some fun, but I do love recently table tennis, so I’ve been going to SPiN. That’s kind of my new favorite place,” she told us.

But Williams wasn’t at the event to play ping-pong or tennis: She was competing in a badminton match at the 2017 Palace Invitational against Rafael Nadal. So how did she like her odds? “I haven’t played badminton since I was a child. It’s been a minute. I think I’ll get the hang of it though.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

As expected, she was a natural.