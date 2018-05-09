whitelogo
whitelogo
Venus Williams
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Venus Williams
Videos
Venus Williams Supports Gender Equality, Says She’s Not a Feminist
May 09, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
What It's Like to Spend 24 Hours with Venus Williams
Feb 05, 2018 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Venus Williams Says This Piece of Advice from Serena Changed Her Life
Dec 12, 2017 @ 8:00 pm
Most Recent
Food & Drink
Toast the U.S. Open with the Signature Honey Deuce Cocktail
Sep 05, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
Venus Williams Feels Sexiest in This Surprising Outfit
Aug 28, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Celebrity
How Venus Williams Works Out the Week Before the US Open
Aug 23, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Serena Williams Had a Star-Studded '50s-Themed Baby Shower
Aug 06, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Most Recent
Videos
Move over Venus: Garbiñe Muguruza Claims First Wimbledon Title
Jul 15, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Sports
Wimbledon’s All-White Dress Code Is So Strict That Underwear Is Getting Inspected
Jul 14, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Clothing
Venus Williams Is Here with an Affordable Under-$80 Activewear Line
Jun 09, 2017 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
Serena Williams Cheers Venus on in a $149 Kimono and We Found It
Jun 03, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Turns Out, What Venus Williams Said About Serena's Baby Is Fake News
Jun 01, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Serena Williams’s French Open Maternity Style Hints at Her Baby’s Gender
May 31, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Celebrity
Serena Williams Just Gave Big Sis Venus Williams the Sweetest Shoutout
Feb 01, 2017 @ 5:15 pm
Sports
Venus & Serena Hug it Out After Serena's Win (Against her Sister!)
Jan 28, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Health & Fitness
The Vegan Breakfast Smoothie That Keeps Venus Williams Running
Nov 03, 2016 @ 6:30 am
Celebrity
Check Out the Wild Ways Celebs Are Spending Labor Day Weekend
Sep 05, 2016 @ 8:00 pm
Clothing
Venus Williams Shares the Inspiration Behind Her 2016 U.S. Open Outfit
Sep 02, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Lifestyle
Venus Williams Does the Cutest Thing on Her Day off
Aug 31, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Kate Middleton Hits Snapchat: Watch Her Pose for Serena Williams at Wimbledon
Jul 07, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Amy Schumer, Caitlyn Jenner, Gloria Steinem, and More Are Subjects of This Upcoming Annie Leibovitz Exhibit
Oct 30, 2015 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus, Advances to U.S. Open Semifinals
Sep 09, 2015 @ 9:15 am
Sports
Don't Miss Venus and Serena Williams Battle It Out Tonight During the U.S. Open Quarterfinals
Sep 08, 2015 @ 2:15 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!