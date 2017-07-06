33 Celebrities Who Don't Eat Meat

Olivia Bahou
Jul 06, 2017

What’s the secret to staying young and healthy in Hollywood? If you asked any one of these 33 stars, they’d probably tell you it had something to do with their diet—namely, what’s absent from it.

From Miley Cyrus to Jenna Dewan Tatum, Natalie Portman to Liam Hemsworth, these celebs have all sworn off meat in favor of a vegetarian or vegan diet. Animal cruelty is often part of the reason—Adele stopped eating animals because she couldn’t bear to look her dog in the eyes. And environmental factors often come into play, with celebs like Woody Harrelson using their platform to denounce factory farming.

But aside from the ethical motives, these stars also swear that eating meat-free keeps them looking healthy and staying energized. “I used to have all those white marks on my nails and they were very brittle, and now they’re so strong I cannot bend them,” Alicia Silverstone told Oprah of switching to a vegan diet. “My eyes got really white, and I feel like I look less puffy.”

Sounds like a great deal to me. Keep scrolling for 33 celebs who are vegetarians and vegans.

Ruby Rose

Rose was named one of PETA’s Sexiest Vegan Celebrities of 2017 in an all-women, three-way tie. “We can be the change,” she said of going meat-free.

Maggie Q

The Designated Survivor star joined Ruby Rose and Jenna Dewan Tatum in the three-way tie. "I know that when I'm eating … I'm not hurting the planet, I'm not hurting other people on this planet, I'm not hurting animals … and I'm not hurting nature,” she said.

Chloë Grace Moretz

“Going vegetarian was probably one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kate McKinnon

The SNL funny lady was a runner-up for PETA’s 2017 sexiest vegan contest.

Jessica Lange

Lange is proof that eating vegan could be the answer to looking forever young.

Ellie Goulding

“I call myself an aspiring vegan. It’s challenging, but not impossible. You just have to eat or drink a lot of greens,” the singer told Shape.

Shania Twain

The country singer nabbed the title of Sexiest Vegetarian Celeb way back in 2001.

Joaquin Phoenix

The actor has been a vegan since age 3, and starred in ads for PETA for a decade.

Leona Lewis

The pop star became PETA’s Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity back in 2008. “I am vegetarian so I don’t have clothes, shoes or bags made from leather or suede or any animal products. I’m on a mission,” she told PETA.

Ricky Gervais

The comedian was named PETA’s 2013 Person of the Year. “Animals are not here for us to do as we please with. We are not their superiors, we are their equals,” he wrote on Twitter.

Adele

The singer gave up meat back in 2011, all because of her dog. "Whenever I am about to eat meat, I always see my little dog’s eyes," she told Britain's Radio 1.

Miley Cyrus

The "Malibu" singer is a long-time vegan, having said, "I'd eat dirt before an animal." She was named PETA's Sexiest Vegetarian Celeb of 2015.

Liam Hemsworth

Cyrus's fiancé has also embraced the meat-free lifestyle. "After all the information I gathered about the mistreatment of animals, I couldn't continue to eat meat. The more I was aware of, the harder and harder it was to do," he told Men's Fitness in 2015. Like his fiancée, he has also held the title of PETA's Sexiest Vegetarian Celeb.

Ariana Grande

Grande has been a vegan since 2013. "I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-around happier person," she told U.K.'s The Mirror.

Natalie Portman

Portman became a vegan in 2009 after reading Jonathan Safran Foer's Eating Animals, but went back to eating dairy during her pregnancy in 2011 because she felt that her body was craving eggs and cheese.

Jenna Dewan Tatum

The actress has been a vegetarian since she was young, she told InStyle. So what does she eat in a day? "I do green smoothies in the morning, sometimes oatmeal. i like a lot of quinoa bowl stuff, a lot of avocado," she said. "I love flavor and spice, so there's a lot you can do with spices. You don't have to use a ton of salt."

Jared Leto

The actor credits his youthful appearance to a long-standing plant-based diet. "I'm pretty healthy so I think that helps a lot. I've been that way for a long time—20 solid years of eating vegetarian/vegan and taking care of myself. That probably helps the preservation process," he told the U.K.'s GQ.

Kristen Bell

"I had a hard time disassociating the animals I cuddled with—dogs and cats, for example—from the animals on my plate, and I never really cared for the taste of meat. I always loved my Brussels sprouts!" PETA's 2013 Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity said.

Jessica Chastain

The actress started as a vegetarian and transitioned to veganism. "I don’t want to torture anything. It’s about trying to live a life where I’m not contributing to the cruelty in the world," she said after being named PETA's Sexiest Vegetarian Celeb in 2012.

Olivia Wilde

Wilde has been vegetarian since the age of 12 and switched between a vegan and vegetarian diet for ethical and health reasons. "Beyond my desire to boycott the torture factories, I am also way happier when I eat a plant based diet, and I feel about a thousand times more energetic," she told PETA after being named 2010's Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity.

Pamela Anderson

The PETA honorary director is also a longtime vegan, and has famously stripped down to raise awareness of animal cruelty.

Tobey Maguire

Maguire has been a vegetarian since 1992 and a vegan since 2009. "I’ve never had any desire to eat meat. In fact, when I was a kid I would have a really difficult time eating meat at all," he told Parade. 

Peter Dinklage

The Game of Thrones stars is a longtime vegetarian. "I think it's so much easier now to become a veg than when I was young," he's said, noting how easy it is to find organic and soy-based products.

Alicia Silverstone

The Clueless star became vegan in 1998 at the age of 21. "I just took a look at my dog and said, 'If I'm not willing to eat you, how can I continue to eat these other creatures that have the same desire to live, are just as funny, just as cute as my dogs?'" she told Oprah.

Lea Michele

Michele became a vegan when she moved to the West Coast for her role on Glee, and she's also been an outspoken animal rights activist for PETA.

Russell Brand

The funny man is a longtime vegetarian, having given up meat at 14 years old, and he has even dappled in going full vegan. "You shouldn't eat animals, it's mean to them," he said after being named PETA's Sexiest Vegetarian Celeb in 2011.

Christie Brinkley

Brinkley credits her agless complexion with being a vegetarian since age 12. "I've always said I go for as many colors as possible in a day. That's my main concept for making sure my kids get all the nutrients—making sure they get the deep greens, yellows and reds and purples, all of that," she told Shape.com.

Christina Applegate

The actress became a vegetarian on the set of Married With Children after being served a bloody piece of meat. "It was that realization, that I can’t eat something that has been alive, I just can’t do it. So I stopped, and that was it. That was the last time," she told PETA.

Woody Harrelson

The Hunger Games star became a vegan when he moved to New York at age 24 and realized he was lactose-intolerant. Nowaday's PETA's Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity in 2012 doesn't eat sugar, flour, dairy, or meat.

Carrie Underwood

At 22, Underwood became a vegetarian, and now eats a mostly vegan diet. "I want to be vegan so badly, all the way, 1,000 percent," she told Self. "But traveling and stuff, it just kind of gets hard. Sometimes I may have to do some egg whites or something for breakfast."

Michelle Pfeiffer

The ageless beauty told CNN that the evidence pointing to the healthfulness of a vegan diet is so clear that she "couldn't not listen to it."

Paul McCartney

The Beatle has been vegetarian since 1975, and credits his good health to a meatless diet. "If slaughterhouses had glass walls, everyone would be vegetarian," he's said.

Ellen Page

The Juno star was named PETA's Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity in 2014. "Why are vegans made fun of while the inhumane factory farming process regards animals and the natural world merely as commodities to be exploited for profit?" she's tweeted.

