33 Celebrities Who Don't Eat Meat

What’s the secret to staying young and healthy in Hollywood? If you asked any one of these 33 stars, they’d probably tell you it had something to do with their diet—namely, what’s absent from it.

From Miley Cyrus to Jenna Dewan Tatum, Natalie Portman to Liam Hemsworth, these celebs have all sworn off meat in favor of a vegetarian or vegan diet. Animal cruelty is often part of the reason—Adele stopped eating animals because she couldn’t bear to look her dog in the eyes. And environmental factors often come into play, with celebs like Woody Harrelson using their platform to denounce factory farming.

VIDEO: Lea Michele Says She's Never Eaten Fast Food

But aside from the ethical motives, these stars also swear that eating meat-free keeps them looking healthy and staying energized. “I used to have all those white marks on my nails and they were very brittle, and now they’re so strong I cannot bend them,” Alicia Silverstone told Oprah of switching to a vegan diet. “My eyes got really white, and I feel like I look less puffy.”

Sounds like a great deal to me. Keep scrolling for 33 celebs who are vegetarians and vegans.