Vanessa Hudgens's Latest Outfit Is Bringing Back This Over-the-Top Y2K Accessory

Like it or not, big belts from the early aughts are back — at least if Vanessa Hudgens has anything to say about it. Last night, the actress revisited the '00s classic while attending the grand opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York. Hudgens was spotted on the red carpet in an LBD with an asymmetrical keyhole cutout, and overtop, she cinched her waist with an extra-wide statement belt à la Kim Kardashian circa 2007. The over-the-top accessory was made even more Y2K-worthy, thanks to its large Fendi logo covered in rhinestones. Other add-ons included sheer black monogrammed tights, pointed-toe heels, and a black and gold patterned Fendace (Fendi x Versace) handbag. While Vanessa's outfit was without a doubt a trip back to the 2000s, her glam, on the other hand, was modern. She styled her dark hair sleek and straight with a part down the middle, and paired a matte pink lip with smoky eye makeup.

This isn't the only Y2K trend the High School Musical alum has attempted to revive as of late. Earlier this month, Vanessa attended the Met Gala in a super sheer dress that showed off her belly-button ring. The navel piercing wasn't subtle, either. Reminiscent of the dangly bejeweled charms worn in the noughties by pop stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Vanessa's abdominal bling was so sparkly that it rivaled her diamond jewelry.

