Celebrity Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens's Low-Rise Cargo Pants Made for Excellent Dancewear A full 180 from her parade of summer bikinis. By InStyle Editors InStyle Editors Instagram Twitter InStyle's mantra is "Everybody's in," and that means anyone who finds their way to our stories should find themselves reflected in them. We prioritize bringing the right writer to every story and sometimes collaborate as a team to ensure we're including points of view across race, gender expression, body size, skin and hair type, and more. Our editors and writers comprise decades of expertise across the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and wellness spaces in print and digital. We prioritize journalistic integrity, factual accuracy, and also having fun with every story we share. For more about our team, click here. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 15, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Sometimes, you just need to give your wardrobe a little breather. That's exactly what Vanessa Hudgens did with her latest Instagram video, which had her putting her rotation of over-the-top mullet dresses and highlighter-hued bikinis on pause and opting for an all-white outfit that was perfect for showing off a little bit of interpretive dance. In the clip, which was posted to her feed today, Hudgens danced in front of a work by artist Tony DeVoney. For the impromptu performance, she paired a vintage white Sublime T-shirt and a pair of loose-fitting white cargo pants, complete with drawstring pockets. The strings helped emphasize Hudgens' spins, and her pants showed off a peek of black thong and hipbone, giving the oversized 'fit just a touch of sexiness. Hudgens wore her hair in its natural curly texture and kept her makeup clean and simple for the video. "Your work is as bey says💚✨🎨🖌," she captioned the video. Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her Neon Bikini With Space Buns Hudgens's post comes after an enviable Italian getaway with her sister, Stella. The two used the trip for some much-needed relaxation, but also as a way for Vanessa to show off her enviable collection of very on-trend swimwear. She paired her super-bright suits with space buns for one outfit post on IG and in others, she wore thongkinis, Baywatch-inspired two-pieces, and even some real clothes, like a high-low dress that looked like it came straight from the 2010s. And this isn't the only dance video she's shared with her followers. Recently, she gave everyone a heavy dose of beach vibes when she danced on the sand wearing a flowing black jumpsuit. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit