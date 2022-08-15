Vanessa Hudgens's Low-Rise Cargo Pants Made for Excellent Dancewear

Sometimes, you just need to give your wardrobe a little breather. That's exactly what Vanessa Hudgens did with her latest Instagram video, which had her putting her rotation of over-the-top mullet dresses and highlighter-hued bikinis on pause and opting for an all-white outfit that was perfect for showing off a little bit of interpretive dance.

In the clip, which was posted to her feed today, Hudgens danced in front of a work by artist Tony DeVoney. For the impromptu performance, she paired a vintage white Sublime T-shirt and a pair of loose-fitting white cargo pants, complete with drawstring pockets. The strings helped emphasize Hudgens' spins, and her pants showed off a peek of black thong and hipbone, giving the oversized 'fit just a touch of sexiness. Hudgens wore her hair in its natural curly texture and kept her makeup clean and simple for the video.

"Your work is as bey says💚✨🎨🖌," she captioned the video.

Hudgens's post comes after an enviable Italian getaway with her sister, Stella. The two used the trip for some much-needed relaxation, but also as a way for Vanessa to show off her enviable collection of very on-trend swimwear. She paired her super-bright suits with space buns for one outfit post on IG and in others, she wore thongkinis, Baywatch-inspired two-pieces, and even some real clothes, like a high-low dress that looked like it came straight from the 2010s. And this isn't the only dance video she's shared with her followers. Recently, she gave everyone a heavy dose of beach vibes when she danced on the sand wearing a flowing black jumpsuit.