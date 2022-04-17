Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her See-Through Chain Minidress with a Cutout Swimsuit

After a two-year break during the pandemic, Coachella and its reigning queen Vanessa Hudgens marked their return to the desert this weekend. And on Saturday, Hudgens, a fixture at the annual music event, was back and her festival fashion was arguably better than ever.

The actress took to Instagram to show off her first look, which consisted of a silver chainmail dress that was completely see-through and a cutout, sparkly swimsuit underneath. Her outfit also included a mishmash of random accessories: a cowboy hat, a choker constructed from gold rings, aviator sunglasses, a raffia Valentino bag, and black combat boots. Beauty-wise, her hair was worn down and showcased her natural curls, while her nails were painted hot pink on one hand and lime green on the other.