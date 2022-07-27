Vanessa Hudgens's Red-Hot Bikini Is Giving Modern-Day 'Baywatch'

Once upon a time, gorgeous, swimwear-clad lifeguards with voluminous hairdos graced our screens to protect their beach (and look good while doing it). Flash forward 30 years, and now Vanessa Hudgens seems to be taking the Baywatch reins — at least when it comes to dressing, that is. While we can't exactly vouch for her lifeguarding ability just yet, judging by BBV's latest Instagram, we can safely say she has the rocking red swimwear part down pat.

Vanessa's credentials come from the trio of photos she posted to the social platform on Tuesday. Captioned, "Nature just makes everything better," the snapshots showed the actress flexing her posing chops in a stunning beachy scenery while wearing a cherry red bikini. Although Hudgens kept with Baywatch's original color and high-cut leg design, she swapped the one-piece look for a bustier Naked Wolfe bikini top and matching cheeky thong bottoms when crafting her beach day outfit.

The actress finished her look by throwing on a pair of reflective cat-eye sunglasses and accessorizing with a belly button ring, a smattering of gold jewelry, and a simple anklet. Really driving home the '90s feel, Vanessa pulled her natural curls up into a very Pamela Anderson messy updo, complete with a few face-framing strands.

Hudgens's post is just one of the many vacation snaps she's shared as of late. Days before, Vanessa hit the beach yet again to show off her impressive dance skills and a breezy black cut-out jumpsuit. In the video, Vanessa detailed her "summer mood" by dropping it low for the camera in the casual outfit, which she paired with black sunglasses and a pink hair flower.