Vanessa Hudgens Kicked off Pride Month in a Rainbow Minidress
Vanessa Hudgens is always dressing for the moment — i.e., her 2022 Met Gala sheer Moschino dress and her impeccable Coachella style — and her latest outfit is no different. In fact, she used an MTV Movie and TV Awards press day to show off her Pride allyship. The 33-year-old actress, who is set to host the ceremony (synonymous with its gold popcorn trophies) on Sunday, June 5, ushered in the first day of Pride month with a festive outfit.
On Wednesday, Vanessa showed up to the photo call in a CDGNY black halter minidress adorned with rainbow-colored reflective circular embellishments. She accessorized with hoop earrings and several statement rings. For glam, she chose a black geometric eye (perfected by makeup artist Tonya Brewer) and long, pin-straight hair parted down the middle.
She confirmed that the colorful dress was paying tribute to the LGBTQA+ community with an Instagram carousel that captured several snaps of the look. "Let the hosting duties begin 😉," she wrote in the caption. "Press day for @mtv movie and tv awards 💖 also HAPPY PRIDE MY LOVESSSSS 🏳️🌈💋."
Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams dropped in the comments section to compliment her co-host for Sunday's event. "The cutest! 💗," she wrote.
Hudgens has been on pretty much every red carpet as of late. For starters, this award season saw her taking on the coveted role of host, asking all your favorite stars hard-hitting questions. She even joined the Vogue livestream team at the 2022 Met Gala, but most recently she stopped by the Cannes Film Festival in a stunning Miu Miu gown dripping in crystals and beaded embellishments.