Vanessa Hudgens Kicked off Pride Month in a Rainbow Minidress

Vanessa Hudgens is always dressing for the moment — i.e., her 2022 Met Gala sheer Moschino dress and her impeccable Coachella style — and her latest outfit is no different. In fact, she used an MTV Movie and TV Awards press day to show off her Pride allyship. The 33-year-old actress, who is set to host the ceremony (synonymous with its gold popcorn trophies) on Sunday, June 5, ushered in the first day of Pride month with a festive outfit.