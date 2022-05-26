Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Dress With Big Bridgerton Energy to a Dreamy Italian Soirée Can Baby V plan my next vacation? Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print vanessa hudgens instagram Credit: vanessa hudgens instagram Vanessa Hudgens has officially organized our dream vacation itinerary. After galavanting around Rome to live out our Lizzie McGuire Movie fantasy earlier this week, the actress partook in yet another bucket-list experience by enjoying a Bridgerton-esque dinner party on Wednesday — glamorous evening gown and all. Continuing her parade of bright pink looks, Vanessa posted a series of photos on Instagram showcasing a bubblegum-colored Giambattista Valli gown, which she captioned, "A beautiful evening celebrating the #GiambattistaVallixMytheresa Collection last night." The floor-length dress featured a ruffled, off-the-shoulder neckline, subtle ruching in the center, and an empire waist that looked like a modern version of something we'd see on Bridgerton's elite. Baby V accessorized with a glitzy Cult Gaia rhinestone shoulder bag and pearl drop earrings, and she wore her natural curls in a half-up style. RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens's Latest Outfit Is Bringing Back This Over-the-Top Y2K Accessory Vanessa was joined by her sister, Stella Hudgens, for the event, who wore a floral green tiered midi dress that included a leg-baring sheer peekaboo skirt. In addition to documenting the lush Italian soirée in her photo dump, the actress was sure to include snaps of her lounging on a fountain, sightseeing with her sis, and (of course) taking an obligatory car selfie. Hudgens's post comes just days after it was announced that she would be hosting the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards later this summer. The gig will mark Vanessa's third hosting appearance this year, as she already presided over two major red carpets by chatting with stars at both the 2022 Oscars and the Met Gala.

