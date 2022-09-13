The reigning queen of Coachella and all things fringe and feathers is trading in her signature style for something a little more glam. Vanessa Hudgens, known for her specific brand of macramé, caftans, and cutoffs, posed for Nylon wearing a boudoir-ready, light-pink set. She shared the cover on Instagram, patting herself on the back for the (very-much deserved) accolade and offering up a few looks at the photos.

"I mean what. A. Cover 🤪," she captioned one image, which saw her wearing pink lingerie, knee-high socks, and pointy-toed pumps. She had her hair wrapped in a towel and added to the retro vibes by posing with a corded phone. A sultry, smoky eye finished the look, as well as a sweet pearl neckace. The issue declared her an It Girl, a title she's held since she first captured hearts in High School Musical.

Other shots from her spread included more pin-up details, like long gloves, a red velvet couch, corsets, cat-eye liner and victory rolls. In the accompanying article, Hudgens spoke about how she's stopped caring about trying to please everyone around her. Instead, she explained that she'll give back the vibes she's getting. And if people aren't on the same page with that, she won't hesitate to walk away.

"I'm at that point now where I'm like, 'Fuck anyone who doesn't fuck with me," she said. "You either fuck with me or not, it's cool with me either way. But I fuck with myself, so that's all that matters."